Sofía Vergara just reminded everyone she's still got it! The Modern Family star gave fans a sassy little surprise with a steamy throwback on her Instagram Stories.

In the snap, she’s topless, wearing nothing but a tiny black thong, a flower behind her ear. She posed with her back facing the camera while exposing her booty as she held a bouquet of colorful blooms. With her blonde locks flowing down her back and that signature smile, she looked like a total bombshell.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara posted a racy throwback on Instagram.

She simply tagged it “TBT,” with the Colombian track “Ovy On The Drums” by Beèle playing in the background. That hot post dropped not long after she treated fans to another vintage gem. On Thursday, July 31, Vergara posted a montage of some of her boldest early modeling moments.

The clip started with her unbuttoning a blue shirt at the beach, nearly revealing everything underneath. She followed that up by rocking a chocolate brown bikini and pretending to lick a horse near the shore.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram The 'Modern Family' actress also shared an old video from her modeling days.

Other throwback looks included a baby blue dress, a black bikini top and even one shot where she’s wearing nothing but a towel. She captioned the video with a cheeky “#tbt😂” as Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games” set the mood.

Fans couldn't get enough. “Beautiful then and beautiful now!!” one follower gushed, while another joked, “I mean I’d marry her.”

The Griselda actress recently celebrated 14 years of supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In a sweet video, she was seen blowing out candles shaped like the number one and four on a cake, then clapping her hands as the group around her cheered, “Bravo!”

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Fans loved the flashbacks and praised the actress' beauty.

“14 years with @stjude 🥳!! My favorite set day every year!!❤️❤️,” she wrote in the caption.

Since 2012, Vergara has been one of the hospital’s biggest cheerleaders. She regularly appears in the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign, filming commercials, recording radio messages and using her platform to help raise funds and awareness. She’s also hosted charity events and made personal visits to meet with young patients and their families.

“It’s a great privilege to lend my voice to motivate people to support St. Jude and its mission. I’ve met so many wonderful children and their families. I have witnessed how strong and resilient they are, and I have seen their fight with cancer, and it really gives me hope,” she said in 2022.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara has supported St. Jude for over a decade.