Sofía Vergara Exposes Her Butt in Racy Photos From Ibiza Trip: Watch

Sofia Vergara turned heads in a white thong bikini while celebrating Bikini Day in Ibiza.

By:

July 7 2025, Published 7:11 a.m. ET

Sofía Vergara brought the heat to Ibiza!

The Modern Family bombshell, 52, sent fans into a frenzy after she dropped a steamy video from her yacht getaway along the Mediterranean coast.

Sofía Vergara showed off her bikini body during a luxe trip to Ibiza.

In the now-viral clip, Vergara was seen lying face down on a sunbed, wearing nothing but a barely-there white thong bikini as she flashed a smile and waved at the camera.

To complete her poolside glam, the actress rocked her signature brunette waves and oversized black shades while soaking in the sun.

“Happy internacional bikini day from Ibiza😂😂😂,” she captioned the flirty post, which she perfectly paired with Calvin Harris’ summer anthem, “Summer.”

Her followers lost it in the best way.

“Diosa 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan wrote, calling her a goddess.

“Nice buns,” another cheekily commented.

Someone else added, “Manifesting to look like Sofía Vergara at that age.”

One more simply summed it up, writing: “GOALS.”

The actress posted a cheeky video in a white thong bikini on a yacht.

Vergara's jaw-dropping bikini moment comes right after she seemed to confirm her rumored romance with businessman Douglas Chabbott.

On July 1, she posted a carousel of photos and videos from her trip to Italy, saving the spiciest moment for last — a cozy dance with Chabbott that had fans buzzing.

In the video, he placed his hands on her waist as they swayed to the music. Vergara smiled, turned to face him, and the two looked inches away from locking lips before she laughed and told the person filming, “Wait! Wait!”

Sofia Vergara

The 'Griselda' star also shared a romantic dance moment with Douglas Chabbott.

The businessman’s hand lingered on her back as the video ended.

"What a perfect weekend full of surprises!" Vergara wrote alongside the post, tagging Chabbott and the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “❤️Gracias! luv u @mark.limited @dougchabbott @ritzcarltonyachtcollection.”

For the romantic night out, Vergara rocked a colorful sleeveless dress with ruched detailing, while Chabbott kept it casual in a fitted black tee and dark pants.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in Cannes back in May.

The steamy getaway comes just weeks after the actress was seen sharing another sweet moment with Chabbott — he lifted her up and kissed her on the cheek after a dinner date, in a photo captured by paparazzi.

The pair first sparked dating rumors back in May when they were spotted together at the Cannes Film Festival.

Vergara even gave Chabbott a shout-out in a May 22 Instagram post during a group dinner with Patrick Schwarzenegger and his fiancèe, Abby Champion.

