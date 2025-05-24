Sofía Vergara Nearly Spills Out of Her Tight Dress While Celebrating Naomi Campbell's Birthday: Photos

“About last night!!! Happy bday @naomi,” Vergara captioned her series of Insta pics. While the night was all about her bestie Campbell, the Modern Family star stole the show in her brown, spaghetti-strap dress.

Sofía Vergara , 52, darted off to Monte Carlo, Monaco, to celebrate Naomi Campbell ’s 55th birthday on May 22, taking to Instagram the next day to share photos of their intimate party full of the supermodel’s best friends.

After the European party, Campbell shared a heartfelt message on Instagram , explaining the “significant transformation” she experienced over the last year.

The birthday girl opted for a bright blue dress and wore her long brunette hair crimped. Only Campbell’s closest friends were invited to celebrate her on her special day, including Patrick Schwarzenegger , Zoey Deutch and more pals from the modeling industry.

Though Vergara’s cleavage nearly spilled out of her silky garment, it hugged her curvaceous figure perfectly. The actress chose not to accessorize with jewelry, leading all eyes directly to her voluptuous bust.

“There have been moments of grieving, seasons of learning and countless opportunities to surrender to the divine flow of life,” the supermodel wrote. “Through it all, l’ve discovered that wisdom truly is a gift not to be taken for granted, and that being open to learning at any age is one of life’s greatest blessings.”

“I am so grateful for the two incredible souls God blessed me with in motherhood,” she said of her two children, whom she welcomed via surrogate in 2021 and 2023.

“They are the greatest gifts I could ever receive,” Campbell continued. “And deep gratitude to my mother for bringing me into this world and showing me unconditional love.”