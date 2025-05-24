Sofía Vergara Nearly Spills Out of Her Tight Dress While Celebrating Naomi Campbell's Birthday: Photos
Sofía Vergara, 52, darted off to Monte Carlo, Monaco, to celebrate Naomi Campbell’s 55th birthday on May 22, taking to Instagram the next day to share photos of their intimate party full of the supermodel’s best friends.
“About last night!!! Happy bday @naomi,” Vergara captioned her series of Insta pics. While the night was all about her bestie Campbell, the Modern Family star stole the show in her brown, spaghetti-strap dress.
Sofía Vergara Celebrates Naomi Campbell's Birthday
Though Vergara’s cleavage nearly spilled out of her silky garment, it hugged her curvaceous figure perfectly. The actress chose not to accessorize with jewelry, leading all eyes directly to her voluptuous bust.
The birthday girl opted for a bright blue dress and wore her long brunette hair crimped. Only Campbell’s closest friends were invited to celebrate her on her special day, including Patrick Schwarzenegger, Zoey Deutch and more pals from the modeling industry.
After the European party, Campbell shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, explaining the “significant transformation” she experienced over the last year.
Naomi Campbell Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message
“There have been moments of grieving, seasons of learning and countless opportunities to surrender to the divine flow of life,” the supermodel wrote. “Through it all, l’ve discovered that wisdom truly is a gift not to be taken for granted, and that being open to learning at any age is one of life’s greatest blessings.”
“I am so grateful for the two incredible souls God blessed me with in motherhood,” she said of her two children, whom she welcomed via surrogate in 2021 and 2023.
“They are the greatest gifts I could ever receive,” Campbell continued. “And deep gratitude to my mother for bringing me into this world and showing me unconditional love.”
The famed model noted how “people come and go,” but leaning on her “faith” has allowed her to finally embrace who she truly is. “It has carried me through every season,” she wrote.
Both Vergara and Campbell are currently single women — however, neither is looking to settle down anytime soon.
While a source dished to a news outlet that Campbell is “focusing on her children and her sobriety,” Vergara is just as busy concentrating on herself after her April 2024 divorce from actor Joe Manganiello.
According to an insider, the Griselda actress isn’t “sitting around the house wishing she could find another husband,” adding, “That’s not who she is, at all.”
“She is driven by accomplishment and esteem, not loneliness, and that’s probably been the key to all the success she’s had over the last 20 years,” the source added.