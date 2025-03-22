Sofía Vergara Values 'Respect' Over 'Romance': 'Finding a New Life Partner Isn’t What’s Driving Her Right Now'
While Sofía Vergara has men lining up to take her out, an insider revealed the single star is currently more focused on her career than dating.
"Not unlike her famous miniseries character Griselda, respect is so much more important to Sofía than romance," a source spilled to a news outlet, "and finding a new life partner just isn’t what’s driving her right now."
"That doesn’t mean she isn’t willing to go on a date or flirt with a guy at a party, but Sofía is a ‘Type A’ personality who insists on being taken seriously," the insider noted.
The Modern Family alum, 52, and Joe Manganiello, 48, finalized their divorce in 2024, the same year she began seeing orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman — however, that romance fizzled out after several months.
The actress wasn't too upset by the last split, as another insider said at the time, "She’s out there having fun and showing off her fabulous figure."
"Their lives are so different right now, but Sofía hopes they can be friends," the source explained of why they called it quits. "Sofía’s all about spontaneity and having fun, and Justin’s a professional with a schedule; he can’t jet off at the last moment."
Since then, dating rumors spread about the mom-of-one and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, 40, though it was claimed the stars were just friends.
Regardless of their status, the source emphasized that finding a steady beau isn't on her mind.
"She has a huge support staff around her and she loves being the general, she loves plotting grand strategy and she loves giving out marching orders. It’s absurd to imagine her sitting around the house wishing she could find another husband, because that’s not who she is, at all," the source insisted. "She is driven by accomplishment and esteem, not loneliness, and that’s probably been the key to all the success she’s had over the last 20 years."
The star was previously married to high school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez, though they split in 1993, about two years after they welcomed son Manolo.
Though gossip spread that Vergara's alleged desire to not have any more children was the catalyst of her split from Manganiello, the True Blood alum insisted that was "simply not true."
"We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated," he revealed in an interview. "I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay.' And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't."
Instead, he said the exes were simply "two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens."
