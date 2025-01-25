Sofía Vergara Has 'Set Her Sightings on Finding a Man' After Justin Saliman Split: She's 'Ready for Love'

Since she's been married twice, she's not looking for something serious. “Never say never, but she’s definitely not in a hurry to get married again," the insider shared. “Sofía’s having fun flirting up a storm!”

The actress, who split from Joe Manganiello in July 2023, has been open about what she's hoping to happen this year.

"Health, money, a boyfriend," the Modern Family alum told a reporter, then quipping, "or a lover, maybe."