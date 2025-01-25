or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sofia Vergara
OK LogoNEWS

Sofía Vergara Has 'Set Her Sightings on Finding a Man' After Justin Saliman Split: She's 'Ready for Love'

sofia vergara split justin saliman split
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara is 'ready for love' after her split from Justin Saliman, an insider said.

By:

Jan. 25 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sofía Vergara has been a single lady for quite some time, which is why she's looking forward to finding the right person to spend her life with.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara split justin saliman split
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

The star has been married twice.

Article continues below advertisement

"She’s set her sights on finding a man,” an insider dished about the star, 52, who split from Justin Saliman last year. “Sofía’s ready for love and wants to feel sparks.”

“There’s no one specific type or person she’s eyeing,” insisted the insider. “They all look good to her!”

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara split justin saliman split
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

The star is now single following her split from Justin Saliman.

Article continues below advertisement

Since she's been married twice, she's not looking for something serious. “Never say never, but she’s definitely not in a hurry to get married again," the insider shared. “Sofía’s having fun flirting up a storm!”

The actress, who split from Joe Manganiello in July 2023, has been open about what she's hoping to happen this year.

"Health, money, a boyfriend," the Modern Family alum told a reporter, then quipping, "or a lover, maybe."

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara split justin saliman split
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

The actress is looking for love, an insider said.

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Hollywood starlet seems excited for what's to come.

"Sofía’s not crying into her pillow over Justin," another insider said. "Their lives are so different right now, but Sofía hopes they can be friends. She’s out there having fun and showing off her fabulous figure."

"Sofía’s all about spontaneity and having fun, and Justin’s a professional with a schedule; he can’t jet off at the last moment," they noted.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara split justin saliman split
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

The brunette beauty was recently seen out with Lewis Hamilton.

Article continues below advertisement

Vergara, who is a proud mother to son Manolo Vergara, 33, and the True Blood star didn't see eye to eye on expanding a family together.

“My [second] marriage broke up because my husband was younger. He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” she claimed of her ex. “That’s not for me anymore.”

“She adores Manolo, and he’s enough for her,” said the insider. “So, any younger guy she dates has to be able to accept that. Sofía just can’t see herself with a baby at this point in her life.”

Article continues below advertisement

As of late, Vergara made headlines for dining out with Lewis Hamilton in New York City.

However, the pair are just friends, according to sources.

Life & Style spoke to the source.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.