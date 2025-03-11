or
Solange Goes Makeup-Free as She Poses for Steamy Snaps While Showering in $850 Gucci Bikini: Photos

Photo of Solange.
Source: @solangeknowles/Instagram

Solange served looks in stylish swimwear from Gucci!

March 11 2025, Published 5:39 p.m. ET

When it comes to bikini photos, Solange never fails to wow her fans!

The stunning younger sister of Beyoncé recently dropped a series of stunning photos via Instagram, as she flaunted her curves in an $850 Gucci bikini.

solange makeup free shower gucci bikini body photos
Source: @solangeknowles/Instagram

Beyoncé's younger sister showed off her curves in a designer bikini.

Solange quite literally dripped in designer while posing in a shower with water running over her body.

"S/o my @gucci fammm 🖤," the 38-year-old captioned the upload, which included three different pictures of the brunette beauty.

solange makeup free shower gucci bikini body photos
Source: @solangeknowles/Instagram

Solange wowed fans with her steamy shower snaps.

The first slide showcased Solange in a stylish streetwear ensemble from Gucci, though things turned steamy in the next two snaps.

The "Almeda" singer went makeup-free for her shower photoshoot, as she let her long hair down while accessorizing her triangle bikini from the designer brand with gold hoop earrings. Solange kept a straight face in one of the swimsuit pictures but flashed a sweet smile in the other.

solange makeup free shower gucci bikini body photos
Source: @solangeknowles/Instagram

Solange was the face of Gucci's 2024 Gift campaign.

Solange Knowles

In the comments section of the upload, thousands of the Bring It On: All or Nothing actress' nearly 7 million Instagram followers gushed over her flawless physique.

"Solange literally minds her business and still looks like she's in her 20s! Such a flawlessly beauty! 👑✨🥰🙏🏽," a fan declared, as another admirer added, "girlll 🥹❤️ just looking so pure and angelic!"

"It’s giving face, skin, hair and bawdy 😍🥰," a third supporter penned, while a fourth person admitted, "absolutely love when Solo blesses my feed 😮‍💨😍."

When it comes to Gucci, Solange is no stranger to serving fierce looks courtesy of the luxury fashion house.

solange makeup free shower gucci bikini body photos
Source: MEGA

Solange attended the Gucci Cruise 2025 fashion show last year.

Over the holidays last year, Solange starred as the face of Gucci's Gift campaign and spoke to Vogue Scandinavia about her love of the upscale brand.

"I’m a big fan of iconography in design, especially iconography in logos and graphic design. Ever since I was a teenager, I’ve paid close attention to the way we communicate with symbols, and the House of Gucci has always been at the forefront of that conversation," she explained regarding her longtime appreciation of the company.

Elaborating on her connection to the brand, Solange pointed out: "I have a song called 'My Skin My Logo' in which Gucci Mane and I mention Gucci at least 50 times. I’ve also had the opportunity to build a relationship with [Gucci Creative Director] Sabato De Sarno and I really appreciate the kindness, warmth, ideas and curiosity he brought to my fashion experience."

"There was an incredible synergy of ideas and philosophies, and the way we were able to integrate them into our respective worlds really inspired me about what fashion can communicate," she concluded.

