Solange Shows Off Her Amazing Bikini Body While Showering on a Boat: Photos

As Solange showered herself off, fans in the comments section showered her with praise!

One fan wrote, "I'm obsessed 😍❤️🔥😍" and a second person added, "Too fineeee! 😍🔥." A third follower said, "Hang it in the Louvre," referring to her gorgeous snapshots.

Others wanted to know when she'd be back to recording again, with one person penning, "The world is in need of a new Solange album," and another quipping, "I thought that was a microphone 🎤 and she was recording a new album on the boat."