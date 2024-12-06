Solange Shows Off Her Amazing Bikini Body While Showering on a Boat: Photos
Solange flaunted her fit figure in a carousel of photos shared to her Instagram on Friday, December 6.
The "Cranes in the Sky" singer stunned in a black bikini as she posed in the golden glow of the sun. One hand ran through her hair, while the other held a hose to rinse herself off after an apparent swim in the ocean.
As Solange showered herself off, fans in the comments section showered her with praise!
One fan wrote, "I'm obsessed 😍❤️🔥😍" and a second person added, "Too fineeee! 😍🔥." A third follower said, "Hang it in the Louvre," referring to her gorgeous snapshots.
Others wanted to know when she'd be back to recording again, with one person penning, "The world is in need of a new Solange album," and another quipping, "I thought that was a microphone 🎤 and she was recording a new album on the boat."
The 38-year-old's stunning photos come more than one month after she opened up on her ongoing health struggles. Solange was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) in 2018, a condition that "affects the autonomic nervous system, which controls involuntary body functions such as heart rate and blood pressure," according to the Mayo Clinic.
In the comments section of an Instagram post on POTS shared by Shaun Ross, Solange wrote: "Sending u so much love and strength Shaun and to all in the comments struggling with the debilitating, confusing, and lonely symptoms of POTS!"
"I got diagnosed with POTS, Sjögren and Mcas in 2018 and really relate to not wanting your health to be your identity," she continued. "The good folks at @dysautonomiaintl were really an incredible resource for me and I feel really grateful for the spoonie community for holding me down during my times of complete uncertainty! Sending an abundance of love your way!"
Sjögren's Syndrome is an autoimmune disease that affects moisture-producing glands, often causing patients to suffer from dry eyes and dry mouth.
According to the Mayo Clinic, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (also known as MCAS) causes mast cells to "mistakenly release too many chemical agents, resulting in symptoms in the skin, gastrointestinal tract, heart, respiratory and neurologic systems."
Ross responded, "Thank you so much Solange. You’ve known me since I was a teen and how energetic I can be. This definitely changed my entire outlook on so much try to navigate this entirely. I appreciate you so much. Sending love ❤️."