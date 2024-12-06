or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Solange Knowles
OK LogoPHOTOS

Solange Shows Off Her Amazing Bikini Body While Showering on a Boat: Photos

Photo of Solange on stage
Source: MEGA

Solange shared bikini photos to her Instagram on December 6.

By:

Dec. 6 2024, Published 6:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Solange flaunted her fit figure in a carousel of photos shared to her Instagram on Friday, December 6.

The "Cranes in the Sky" singer stunned in a black bikini as she posed in the golden glow of the sun. One hand ran through her hair, while the other held a hose to rinse herself off after an apparent swim in the ocean.

Article continues below advertisement
solange shows off bikini body shower boat photos
Source: @solangeknowles/instagram

Solange sported a black bikini for the boat trip.

Article continues below advertisement

As Solange showered herself off, fans in the comments section showered her with praise!

One fan wrote, "I'm obsessed 😍❤️🔥😍" and a second person added, "Too fineeee! 😍🔥." A third follower said, "Hang it in the Louvre," referring to her gorgeous snapshots.

Others wanted to know when she'd be back to recording again, with one person penning, "The world is in need of a new Solange album," and another quipping, "I thought that was a microphone 🎤 and she was recording a new album on the boat."

Article continues below advertisement
solange shows off bikini body shower boat photos
Source: @solangeknowles/instagram

Solange posed by the ocean in the glow of the sun.

Article continues below advertisement

The 38-year-old's stunning photos come more than one month after she opened up on her ongoing health struggles. Solange was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) in 2018, a condition that "affects the autonomic nervous system, which controls involuntary body functions such as heart rate and blood pressure," according to the Mayo Clinic.

In the comments section of an Instagram post on POTS shared by Shaun Ross, Solange wrote: "Sending u so much love and strength Shaun and to all in the comments struggling with the debilitating, confusing, and lonely symptoms of POTS!"

MORE ON:
Solange Knowles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
solange shows off bikini body shower boat photos
Source: MEGA

Solange is Beyoncé Knowles' sister.

Article continues below advertisement

"I got diagnosed with POTS, Sjögren and Mcas in 2018 and really relate to not wanting your health to be your identity," she continued. "The good folks at @dysautonomiaintl were really an incredible resource for me and I feel really grateful for the spoonie community for holding me down during my times of complete uncertainty! Sending an abundance of love your way!"

Sjögren's Syndrome is an autoimmune disease that affects moisture-producing glands, often causing patients to suffer from dry eyes and dry mouth.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (also known as MCAS) causes mast cells to "mistakenly release too many chemical agents, resulting in symptoms in the skin, gastrointestinal tract, heart, respiratory and neurologic systems."

Article continues below advertisement
solange shows off bikini body shower boat photos
Source: MEGA

Solange earned her first Grammy Award in 2016.

Ross responded, "Thank you so much Solange. You’ve known me since I was a teen and how energetic I can be. This definitely changed my entire outlook on so much try to navigate this entirely. I appreciate you so much. Sending love ❤️."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.