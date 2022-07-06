Soleil Moon Frye's Boyfriend Shifty Shellshock Arrested For DUI

Last summer, three of Frye's kids caught COVID-19, and she admitted to OK! that the ordeal took quite a toll on her as a single parent.

"They are doing great now. They are flourishing, and they are feeling great. I am so grateful, and I think it brought up a lot of emotions because you just want to protect your little ones," she explained. "Actually, my youngest was the one it hit the hardest, and now being a mom who is trying to just do what I can and do my best after I was in a marriage for so many years, and now here I am with these four kids. I try to do my best and take care of them, and when three go down with COVID, all of the emotions come out."