Soleil Moon Frye's Boyfriend Shifty Shellshock Arrested For DUI

Source: @moonfrye/instagram
Jul. 6 2022, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

Almost a year after Soleil Moon Frye revealed she and childhood friend Seth "Shifty Shellshock" Binzer went from childhood friends to lovers, the latter was arrested for a DUI.

According to paperwork obtained by Radar, LAPD pulled Shellshock over a little before 10 p.m. on June 19, but he was released several hours after being booked.

This isn't the Crazy Town crooner's first brush with the law, as he was arrested for drug possession in 2012. He's been candid about his struggles with addiction, even appearing on two seasons of Celebrity Rehab.

Prior to the DUI, Shellshock, 47, seemed to be in a good place, as he and Frye, 45, announced in September 2021 that they were in a relationship. The twosome actually go way back, having first met when they were in eighth grade.

"Seth is the happiest he's ever been," an insider told E! News at the time. "They have a lot of mutual friends. They inspire each other."

It's the Punky Brewster star's first public romance since she and producer Jason Goldberg ended their 22-year marriage in 2020, though the divorce wasn't finalized until this past April. The exes have joint custody of their four kids, with the actress receiving nearly $40k per month in child support.

When their split was revealed, a rep stated on their behalf, "Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion."

Last summer, three of Frye's kids caught COVID-19, and she admitted to OK! that the ordeal took quite a toll on her as a single parent.

"They are doing great now. They are flourishing, and they are feeling great. I am so grateful, and I think it brought up a lot of emotions because you just want to protect your little ones," she explained. "Actually, my youngest was the one it hit the hardest, and now being a mom who is trying to just do what I can and do my best after I was in a marriage for so many years, and now here I am with these four kids. I try to do my best and take care of them, and when three go down with COVID, all of the emotions come out."

