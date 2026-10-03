Sonequa Martin-Green Hints at Role for Jenny McCarthy in 'Boston Blue'

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Source: MEGA Sonequa Martin-Green suggested Jenny McCarthy could play a recurring character connected to the show’s laboratory.

The actress, who plays Lena Silver, noted, “I’m always texting with Jenny and Donnie’s always texting with [my husband] Kenric [Green]. So we have this really interesting four-part friendship going on, which is growing and it’s really sweet.” The growing camaraderie between the four has sparked discussions about McCarthy's potential appearance on Boston Blue. Martin-Green suggested that if McCarthy were to join, she would fit best into a role that allows for frequent interactions. “Somebody that we have to go see. Maybe she works in the lab? And we incorporate somebody who can actually be a face for the lab for us,” she stated, highlighting her vision for McCarthy’s character.

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Source: MEGA The actress also discussed the possibility of expanding the franchise with a hospital-based ‘Boston General’ spinoff.

The actress also entertained the idea of a spinoff titled Boston General, which would feature a hospital setting. This concept could further expand the Blue Bloods universe, which has captivated audiences since its debut in 2010. The original series followed the Reagan family, deeply rooted in law enforcement, under the leadership of NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck.

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Source: MEGA Sonequa Martin-Green highlighted the real-life family inspiration behind her character Lena Silver.

Boston Blue, the latest addition to the franchise, focuses on Wahlberg's character, who transitions to the Boston Police Department, creating a compelling dynamic with Martin-Green’s character. “What a journey I take as Lena Silver. There’s some threads of it at the beginning of the season [and] you’ll start to see us delving into some really serious things,” Martin-Green remarked. She also acknowledged the real-life inspirations behind Lena’s character, crediting co-showrunner Brandon Sonnier. “I applaud Brandon Sonnier because the Silver family is based on his own family. There are a lot of dynamics in Lena’s life that are based on his life,” Martin-Green explained.

Source: MEGA ‘Boston Blue’ continued its Friday night run on CBS with new episodes streaming on Paramount+.