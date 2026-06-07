Everything Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Have Said About Their Religious Awakening — Including How They 'Surrendered' to God

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Jenny McCarthy 'Prayed' for the 'Right Man'

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have spoken up about their faith journey.

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg are keeping their marriage God-centered. Raised in Catholic households, the couple has been candid about their spiritual journey together and how faith transformed their lives and union. Ahead of celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in August 2024, McCarthy reflected on going through "a slew of uncomfortable and not healthy relationships" before meeting Wahlberg. "I'm like, 'I'm really going to let the universe know I am shutting this down,'" she shared in an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "So, I stayed away from any blind dates or any dating, and I really focused on me because I'm like, 'If I can upgrade me, then I'm going to upgrade the people I surround myself with and who I bring into my life.' And I told God, I was like, 'Listen, don't bring me [a] half-baked guy.'" The former Playboy model revealed she was not "really looking for anyone in particular" when she first crossed paths with her now-husband. "But I went a full year into letting go of the demons [and] recognizing why I went into those patterns. A lot of it had to do with self-love and loving myself and knowing I was good enough," she added. "Then the moment came, and Donnie was on a talk show I had," she continued. "And I interviewed him, and I was like 'Oh wow, he's funny.' I'm like, 'Oh, he's smart. Oh, he's hot. Oh, he's got a good b---. I like him.' The interview went from six minutes to an hour and a half. The audience and the producers were like, 'Uh, we gotta go,' and I'm like, 'I'm in love.'"

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Jenny McCarthy Said Jesus Is Her 'Homie'

Source: MEGA She reportedly surrendered to Jesus completely after Charlie Kirk's murder.

During an appearance on the "Culture Apothecary" podcast, the BASEketball star disclosed she "completely surrendered" to Jesus following the murder of Charlie Kirk. "I have a very deep relationship with God," she shared. "You know, some people have to work really hard to hear Him. I've got a direct line. I mean, Jesus is my homie. I've always been a follower of Christ, but when [Charlie] passed, I completely surrendered. I am so devoted. I started Bible study immediately." McCarthy said she and Wahlberg "have become devout since Charlie's passing," adding, "I just want Charlie to know that — and I know he knows this, because he can see us all—he changed the world. He saved the world. I mean, imagine having that as your legacy…You brought all those people closer to Christ… What a gift."

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Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Have Surprising Date Nights

Source: MEGA Both Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg were raised in Catholic households.

Instead of going out, McCarthy and Wahlberg spend surprising date nights watching biblical drama The Chosen at home. "Date night for us though typically looks like... we make a big plan, we're about to get ready, and then we say, 'Ah, let's stay in and watch The Chosen," Wahlberg told Fox News while at the 2026 iHeartRadio Awards. "And then we watch The Chosen. That's kind of like date nights nowadays." McCarthy chimed in, "Yeah, yeah, yeah. It's definitely takeout and sitting back."

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Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg 'Surrendered' to God

Source: MEGA They have been married since 2014.

In an episode of Maria Menounos' "Heal Squad" podcast, McCarthy spoke candidly about her faith and how it became stronger in recent years. She said she turns to prayer whenever she is going through a difficult week, adding, "I'll put on my Christian playlist and it's the best medicine you could ever take. If you're depressed or have nowhere to turn, I would invite anyone to turn to towards faith. It's done miraculous things in my life." Whenever anxiety kicks in, McCarthy reportedly gives herself "Jesus time-outs." "Prayer for me has done such wonders," she shared, later confirming she and Wahlberg have "surrendered." "We really have given our life to the Lord and are just trusting the path, and honoring what we're here to do through him," she continued.

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Donnie Wahlberg Revealed What His Career Looked Like Before Committing His Life to Jesus

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have shared their spiritual practices.

The New Kids on the Block founding member also reflected on how "broken" and "empty" he felt in his career before committing his life to Jesus. "People in this industry are broken. I'm realizing that in this last year. I'm broken, too," he told podcaster George Janko. "I've been on and off like really wanting to commit my life to Jesus. And then I would do it…but I didn't have the resources." Wahlberg disclosed he and his wife regularly pray and study the Bible together to stay spiritually grounded. "I have a wonderful wife, wonderful kids. I have everything," he continued. "So, as I am testifying right now, I don't have a story of having everything and losing it. I don't have a story of being a drug addict and recovering. And God bless all those people who find their way… Everything to the outside, to everyone, looks perfect and I was empty. I was empty without Him and I was existing without Him and trying to glorify him at times." While his "deep connection to God" did not immediately develop when he was younger, the singer said his faith evolved later in life. He particularly had an epiphany when he was working on the New Kids on the Block Las Vegas show in June 2025, noting he felt like something was "missing" in his life. When he told McCarthy he had to "connect with Jesus" and "give [his] life to Him now," the Scream 3 star responded, "Of course." "Once I could talk to my wife about it, I knew there was no turning back," the Blue Bloods actor shared. "I couldn't ask for anything more from her. And I'm still lonely. And it's Jesus. It's Him. It's me letting Him in all the way. Like, being renewed in Him and fully surrendering. I couldn't do it. And I thought I was." Elsewhere in the interview, Wahlberg reflected on one of life's biggest mysteries: "Why am I going to heaven? I pray that I am. I hope that I am. But I would only say because Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior, and it's by His grace."

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Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Enjoyed a Religious Performance

Source: @jennymccarthy/instagram; MEGA During a vow renewal ceremony in 2022, Donnie Wahlberg said he thanks God every day for Jenny McCarthy.