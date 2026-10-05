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Sonja Morgan was shocked Carole Radziwill decided to return to The Real Housewives of New York. Morgan and fellow former RHONY costar Luann de Lesseps made an appearance on the September 30 episode of “Call Her Daddy,” where they discussed Radziwill coming back to the franchise after her alleged attitude toward filming in the past. “I was surprised because when Carole filmed with us, she always acted like, you know, she wasn’t in 100 percent,” Morgan said. “She was always like, ‘Well, this is a bit beneath me.’ You know, she always gave that air. And then when she decided to do that after so much time off, I was shocked,” she continued. “But I did hear through the grapevine that she’s been a good addition.”

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When Did Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps Leave ‘The Real Housewives of New York’?

Source: CMG / ZOJ / WENN.com / MEGA Sonja Morgan left at the conclusion of Season 13.

Morgan and de Lesseps left the show after Season 13 concluded in 2021. For the following season, Bravo brought in an entirely new cast. De Lesseps returned for Season 14 as a “recurring friend" but was no longer a full-time member of the cast.

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Why Did Carole Radziwill Leave ‘The Real Housewives of New York’?

Source: ATPA/MEGA Carole Radziwill left 'RHONY' to pursue journalism and producing.

Radziwill shifted her priorities in 2018 after being on the show for six seasons. She decided to put her career in the forefront and move away from reality television. “After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONYC, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing,” Radziwill said in a statement at the time. “I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament.” She concluded, “I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next.”

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Why Did Carole Radziwill Come Back to 'RHONY'?

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Source: @CAROLERADZIWILL/INSTAGRAM Carole Radzwill credited fans' support as one of the reasons she returned.

Several factors made Radziwill's return to the franchise an attractive choice for her. For starters, Radziwill’s friend Erin Lichy is on the show and has been since Season 14. She also shared that what convinced her to come back was when she was told that a woman who was in the ICU enjoyed watching her on the show while she was in the hospital. “Just something about that moment, not to be super corny or basic, but there was magic in it,” Radziwill told Bravo Insider. “And I just thought, you know, people love that show. It’s these micro transactions that happen every day that really, over the long haul, change your life. You’re gonna bring them joy. It was one of the turning points.” The writer was also able to clear her beef with executive producer and reunion host Andy Cohen after a years-long feud. She called Cohen at the time a “piece of s---” for seemingly siding with Bethenny Frankel when they were at odds.

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Who Is on ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Cast Now?

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Hailey Glassman is amongst the newcomers on Season 16 of 'RHONY.'

In addition to Radziwill, returning cast member including Lichy, Sai De Silva and Jessel Taank. RHONY rookies who will be joining the cast are Hailey Glassman, Erika Hammond and Daisy Toye.

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Where to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

Source: CAROLERADZIWILL/INSTAGRAM Catch Season 16 of 'RHONY' on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.