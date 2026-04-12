'RHONY' Stars Who Are — and Aren't — Returning for Season 16: Cast Shake-Up Revealed

Article continues below advertisement

The Real Housewives of New York City stars are gearing up to take on the City That Never Sleeps once more for Season 16. On March 3, Bravo officially announced the cast of RHONY Season 16, sealing the fates of the original Housewives and naming new full-time cast members joining the show in the Big Apple. "We'll be there in a New York minute🍎 Meet the official cast of #RHONY Season 16! Start spreading the news … cameras begin rolling THIS WEEK‼️" the caption read.

Article continues below advertisement

The following day, Andy Cohen discussed the latest updates on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy." "We have been working on this for a while," he admitted. "Everyone wants everything now, and that's why everybody was asking about Miami, like, 'When is it coming back? And why aren't you shooting it and da da da da da,' and it's like, and even Jersey. You know, it's like, we want to get it right."

Cohen also said of RHONY Season 16, "We almost did something with 'New York' last year, and then we had a group convo, and we were like, 'You know what? We are not all there yet,' and there were some people that are in the cast now that are still in the cast, new people, but then we found new people." Scroll down to find out who's returning — and who's not — for RHONY Season 16.

Brynn Whitfield

Source: MEGA Bravo shared an update on 'The Real Housewives of New York City' in early March.

Brynn Whitfield will no longer appear on RHONY Season 16 after announcing her decision to exit the show after two seasons. "After a lot of thought, I've made the decision to walk away from reality TV. For now," she wrote in a statement on her Instagram Stories in June 2025. She continued, "The Real Housewives of New York City will always be one of the most fun, chaotic, and magical chapters of my life. It was the honor of a lifetime to help reboot such an iconic franchise. From day one, I've believed RHONY is a fan's show we're just temporary custodians of something that truly belongs to the viewers. I hope I made you laugh (a lot), cry (a little), and more than anything - I hope there's a TV in heaven so that Mimi (who LIVED for her shows) could watch me and be proud. To every person who gave me a chance, cheered me on, and afforded me love and grace-thank you. I'm endlessly grateful." A few weeks later, Whitfield revealed on the June 18, 2025, episode of her "Please See Below" podcast that she wanted to be fired instead. "I decided at the reunion that I wasn't going to [return]," Whitfield said. "I was like, 'This is too much.'" "I knew I just wasn't going to do it," she admitted. "But I was hoping that they would either fire me, or I was hoping that they would cancel the show, or they would be like, 'Hey, we're done casting. We signed everyone. Sorry, Brynn. Thank you so much.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Carole Radziwill

Source: MEGA The network unveiled the cast for the new season.

In an Instagram update, Bravo announced Carole Radziwill's return as a "friend of" in RHONY Season 16. "In the marathon of life, loyalty is everything. And because of Bravo fans' loyalty, Carole Radziwill is returning to #RHONY as a friend-of for Season 16!!!" the network confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Erin Lichy

Source: MEGA At least three full-time cast members will return.

Erin Lichy is set to rejoin the cast next season. "It's not always the easiest," she exclusively told OK! about her experience as a Housewife. "They have compared us to the OGs in an unrealistic way. That being said, I really feel this season people will move on from that!"

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Lyons

Source: MEGA 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 16 will also feature new faces.

In November 2025, Jenna Lyons released a statement confirming her departure from RHONY after appearing on two seasons of the show. "The rumors....are true," she said. "So here's the backstory. I was grateful to be asked to join Season 16 of RHONY as a 'friend of' - knowing my personal life was not really available to be filmed, we agreed that made sense. And after thinking it through, I have made the difficult decision not to return to the show. I would be the oldest and only openly g-- woman on the show and feel like this is an opportunity for a new dynamic to emerge." Lyons also expressed her love for her costars and gratitude for Cohen and the entire Bravo team. "I have so much respect and gratitude to the entire BRAVO team who produced the show with grace and care," she wrote. "I am so grateful to [Andy Cohen] for the opportunity and support." She concluded, "And most importantly, to all the fans who have said hi on the street, asked for a photo, supported me here on Instagram THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!! It's so incredibly meaningful. I will be watching and b------- from the sidelines with love and outfit judgement. Sincerely, JFL."

Article continues below advertisement

Jessel Taank

Source: MEGA 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 16 is expected to premiere in late 2026 or early 2027.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The cast shake-up did not affect Jessel Taank, who has signed on for another season of RHONY. "It's really a balance of personalities. You can never predict how that's going to unfold," she teased in an October 2025 interview with E! News.

Article continues below advertisement

Racquel Chevremont

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen first teased the new season at BravoCon in November 2025.

Racquel Chevremont, who served as one of the friends in the show, decided not to lock in another season.

Article continues below advertisement

Rebecca Minkoff

Source: MEGA Bravo revealed the new season's production would begin in March.

After joining as a friend for RHONY Season 15, Rebecca Minkoff officially closed her chapter on the hit reality TV series. "2025 is a new beginning for me and with current events in the world, I am reminded the importance of family, friends and community now more than ever," she wrote in an Instagram post in February 2015. According to the fashion designer, she developed a "new perspective" and wanted to focus on her family after working on the show. "I want to reprioritize the things that mean the most to me: designing, giving back, supporting women and raising my family," Minkoff said. "I am truly grateful for the experience, the friendships and the fans that have been part of this RHONY chapter. Time to turn the page."

Article continues below advertisement

Sai De Silva

Source: MEGA A former 'friend will join the new season.

Sai De Silva is also back in the mix next season, Bravo confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Ubah Hassan

Source: MEGA The franchise will also welcome three new cast members.

After participating at the Season 15 reunion, Ubah Hassan officially marked the end of her RHONY era ahead of Season 16.

Article continues below advertisement

'RHONY' Season 16 New Full-Time Cast Members

Source: @erikaannhammond/Instagram; @daisybeautytoye/Instagram; @haileyglassman1/Instagram Andy Cohen praised the new housewives in an interview.