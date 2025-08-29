PHOTOS The 'Sons of Anarchy' Cast: Where Are They Now? Shocking Updates From Your Favorite Bikers! Source: MEGA The world of 'Sons of Anarchy' remains unforgettable, with its gripping tales of loyalty, betrayal and the complex dynamics of a motorcycle club OK! Staff Aug. 29 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Since the Sons of Anarchy premiered on FX almost 17 years ago, fans eagerly await news on the beloved characters who roared across our screens. Here's a look at where the cast is now and what they've been up to since the series wrapped in 2014.

Charlie Hunnam as Jax Teller

Charlie Hunnam emerged as a household name playing Jax Teller, a member and later president of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club (SAMCRO). After Sons of Anarchy, Hunnam transitioned smoothly from TV to film, starring in Pacific Rim, Crimson Peak and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Currently, he's set to star in the crime drama Criminal, based on a Marvel comic, out in late 2025. He's been in a solid relationship with artist Morgana McNelis since 2005.

Katey Sagal as Gemma Teller Morrow

Katey Sagal, already well-known for her role as Peg Bundy in Married with Children, continued to shine post-Sons of Anarchy. Her appearances include Dead to Me, Shameless, and she's most recently been seen on The Conners and voicing a character in Futurama. Sagal married the show's creator, Kurt Sutter, in 2004, and they share a daughter, Esmé.

Mark Boone Junior as Bobby 'Elvis' Munson

Mark Boone Junior took on the role of Bobby Munson and has remained active in film and television, starring in The Last Man on Earth, The Mandalorian and A Little White Lie. He married Christina Adshade in June 2019, and they welcomed a daughter in January 2020.

Kim Coates as Alexander 'Tig' Trager

Kim Coates' portrayal of Tig Trager left a mark, and since then, he's appeared in Bad Blood, earning a Canadian Screen Award, as well as The Walking Dead: Dead City and Godless. He splits time between Los Angeles and Toronto with his wife, Diana Chappell, and their two children.

Tommy Flanagan as Filip 'Chibs' Telford

Tommy Flanagan portrayed Chibs, and he's been busy since, recently appearing in The Perfect Couple and House of the Dragon. He's been married to Dina Flanagan since 2010, and they have one child together.

Theo Rossi as Juan Carlos 'Juice' Ortiz

Theo Rossi, known for his role as Juice, starred in the Marvel series Luke Cage afterward and took on roles in True Story and films like Emily the Criminal, which earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. Rossi married Meghan McDermott in 2014, and they share two children.

Johnny Lewis as Kip 'Half-Sack' Epps

Tragically, Johnny Lewis's life ended too soon in 2012 after a fall that followed a troubled period marked by a motorcycle accident and subsequent legal issues. He left behind a complex legacy, as explained by the Sons of Anarchy creator: "It was a tragic end for an extremely talented guy."

Maggie Siff as Dr. Tara Knowles-Teller

Maggie Siff portrayed Tara, earning nominations for her compelling performance. After Sons of Anarchy, she played a therapist in the acclaimed series Billions. Married since 2012 to Paul Ratliff, she welcomed a daughter in 2013, though Ratliff later passed away from brain cancer in 2021.

Ron Perlman as Clay Morrow

Ron Perlman has remained a prolific figure in acting, with roles in major films like Pacific Rim and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. He married Allison Dunbar in 2022 after his long relationship with Opal Stone Perlman ended.

Ryan Hurst as Harry 'Opie' Winston

Ryan Hurst, beloved for his role as Opie, has made waves in shows like Bates Motel and The Walking Dead. He met his wife, Molly Cookson, in 1994, and the couple tied the knot in 2005.

William Lucking as Piermont 'Piney' Winston

William Lucking played Piney and had a long career before his passing in 2021. He was known for numerous roles, including in The A-Team.

Dayton Callie as Wayne Unser

Dayton Callie, who played police chief Wayne Unser, continued to act in shows like Law & Order: SVU and movies, including City of Lies.

Jimmy Smits as Nero Padilla

