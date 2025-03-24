Sophie Powers' 'American Idol' Audition Goes Viral and Shocks the Judges: Watch
While powerhouse vocals shine on American Idol, it's the underdogs that keep fans talking.
Meet Sophie Powers, a daring 18-year-old whose memorable audition on March 17 during Season 23, rocked the judges with her original anthem “STFU.”
Even though she won’t be heading to the next round, she’s already taken the internet by storm.
Who Is Sophie Powers?
Powers isn’t new to the spotlight. On her official website, it’s clear this artist is more than just a singer.
The website reads: "She just wants to make you feel, with music that defies labels — be it hyper-punk or alt-pop, she’s on a mission to inject some authenticity into a pop landscape often devoid of real emotion. With over 313,000 followers on Instagram and her own merchandise line, this girl is making moves!"
Where Does Sophie Powers Live?
Despite her ambitious aspirations, this rising star calls Toronto home — a city that bred her creativity before she dared to hit the American Idol stage.
Why Is Sophie Powers' ‘American Idol’ Audition Video Going Viral?
Before even belting out her tune, Powers made a bold statement with her eye-catching outfit. Dressed in a vibrant mint green and pink getup, she rocked a cropped pink puffer jacket adorned with whimsical designs like bows and flowers while her mint green high-waisted pants echoed the same playful vibes. The cherry on top? Black winged eyeliner and a band-aid on her nose — because why not?
Once she had the judges' attention, it was time to unleash her original song “STFU,” which she described as a “tearjerker.”
- Gwen Stefani Walks Off 'The Voice' Stage After Forgetting Lyrics in Cut Scene From Season Finale: Source
- Kelly Clarkson Admits She's 'Lost' and 'Alone 'a Lot' in Cryptic Message to Her Viewers
- Ryan Seacrest Has 'Really Taken' Carrie Underwood 'Under His Wing' After Joining 'American Idol': He Wants the Judges to 'Really Make Her Feel Welcome'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I had a pet lizard named George / He was cool, but he made me really bored / So I gave him to my mom and she loves him very much because animals are better than people,” she began, her monotone voice contrasting sharply with the punchy beat.
The unforgettable chorus? “Karens, shut the f--- up/ Vegans, shut the f--- up/ Babies, shut the f— up / Everyone needs to shut the f--- up.” And she didn’t stop there, listing all the noise troubling her in a relentless, unflinching manner, ending with a perfectly flat “That’s it."
‘American Idol’ Judges React to Sophie Powers’ Audition
You could practically hear the gasps in the room as Powers’ lyrics dropped, with Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan bracing themselves for a whirlwind audition. One look at their faces, and it was clear they were in for a wild ride.
Riche was "mortified," while Bryan joked that his wife might dedicate the song to him.
"You clearly got a thing going," Underwood mused.
Unfazed, Powers responded, “Yeah. Neither do I, I’m literally Canadian. So …”
After a lot of laughter, Lionel delivered the verdict: A decisive “No.”
What Is Sophie Powers' Job?
This theatrical performance isn't surprising considering Powers’ multifaceted talents. Fashion designer by day, she combines her artistic leanings with her music, selling outfits on her website, Gloomy Bear Store, that channel cartoon aesthetics.
Just hours before her standout audition aired, Powers teased new music on her Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek of an unreleased music video that promised catchy hooks and eye-popping visuals.
“Super hilarious and smart move on American Idol!” one fan exuberantly commented. “Be prepared for the floodgates to open! Can’t wait to hear your other hits!”