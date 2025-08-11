ENTERTAINMENT Sophie Rain Drops $10,000 on Shoes During L.A. Outing as Bop House Announces Latest Member Source: @coolkicks/Instagram Sophie Rain dropped over $10,000 on sneakers during a trip to Los Angeles earlier this week. OK! Staff Aug. 11 2025, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

OnlyFans star Sophie Rain turned heads in Los Angeles this week, dropping nearly $10,000 on sneakers during a shopping trip with fellow members of the Bop House. Rain, joined by several Bop House members, visited Cool Kicks, a popular Hollywood sneaker shop, for what quickly became an hours-long buying spree. Staff ushered the group into the back to browse rare sizes and high-demand styles, including multiple Travis Scott collaborations, Off-White editions and Tiffany-colored Nike releases. “I really want the brown Travis Scotts,” Rain said as she eyed a display pair, later opting for the coveted design with pink laces.

Source: Cool Kicks/YouTube Rain dropped over $10,000 in the video.

Other members selected everything from Swarovski-adorned pairs to unreleased colorways, trying on sizes ranging from women’s six to nine. The group, who said they’ve been based in Miami but spend time in Los Angeles, embraced the high-end selections. “Y’all making money, so get all the good stuff you can possibly get,” one employee quipped as the women narrowed down their choices. In a lighthearted twist, Cool Kicks challenged the crew to earn discounts by sinking jump shots on an in-store basketball hoop. While most attempts fell short, a few members scored, earning partial price cuts.

Source: Cool Kicks/YouTube Sophie Rain, along with her follow Bop House members, picked up Swarovski-adorned and Tiffany sneakers.

“I can pay full price,” one said, drawing praise from the staff for her straightforwardness. When asked about their rapid rise and frequent criticism aimed at online content creators, the women were candid. “Any publicity is good publicity,” one said. “Also, we’re just girls having fun.” The Bop House, which formed late last year but grew out of years of friendship, has built a following through OnlyFans, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and livestreaming on Twitch and Kick. Members said the decision to move in together and work collectively has boosted both morale and income. “Teamwork makes the dream work,” one added. “When we make videos together, it’s easier and more fun.”

Source: Cool Kicks/YouTube The outing also marked the debut of the Bop House’s newest member, Lexi Marvel.