Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Take Casual Stroll In First Spotting Since Welcoming Baby No. 2

The 26-year-old actress confirmed she was expecting in a May 2022 interview with Elle UK, opening up about how big-sister Willa was handling the pregnancy.

“I’ll point to my stomach and say, ‘What’s in there?’ And she’ll go, ‘Baby’, but then she points to her own stomach and says, ‘Baby,’ and then she’ll point to dad’s tummy and say, ‘Baby.’ So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that’s the name for it,” Turner noted at the time.

“But she’s a lot clingier than normal. So I think she has an idea,” she added, “She wants mummy all the time, she’s claiming her territory.”