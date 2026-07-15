'Sopranos' Star Joe Gannascoli Reveals Incredible 150-Pound Weight Loss Ahead of New TV Role
July 15 2026, Updated 3:25 a.m. ET
The Sopranos star Joe Gannascoli has revealed he has shed an impressive 150 pounds since the show ended.
The 67-year-old actor recently told the New York Post that he is continuing to lose weight by maintaining an active lifestyle. He currently weighs 250 pounds, per the outlet.
During the early seasons of the hit show, however, he weighed around 400 pounds due to hip problems and sleep apnea.
Early Health Scare Pushed Joe Gannascoli to Change His Lifestyle
The star revealed to the outlet that his first major health scare, which was related to his unhealthy weight, occurred while filming The Sopranos. The incident resulted in him getting a lap band surgery, as well as hip surgeries.
As a result, the show's writers decided to incorporate his dramatic weight loss into the season six plotline.
However, after The Sopranos wrapped filming nearly 20 years ago, it has been an uphill battle for Gannascoli to maintain his weight.
The main reason, per the outlet, is his profession as a private chef, which involves catering private parties for fans and serving as a brand ambassador for several companies.
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Joe Gannascoli Revealed New TV Role Made Him Want to Lose More Weight
The actor, who played Vito Spatafore in the cult classic series, currently has a new TV project on the horizon, a program based on his mafia-themed cookbook, titled A Meal to Die For.
As such, he wants to be camera-ready by the time the filming begins. He told the outlet that his goal is to shed around 40 pounds, bringing his weight down to 210 pounds over the next few months.
“That’s when I’m going to be at my goal, which is now four months away,” he said.
To stay committed to his goal, the actor follows a daily routine that includes playing golf at 6 a.m., followed by pickleball at 8 a.m.
Afterwards, he heads to the gym, where he does a full-body workout, per the New York Post.
“I just started hitting every body part, and I’m doing that four times a week,” he told the outlet.
“Now I’m doing heavier weights and less reps…I like to get a good sweat going,” he added.
He has also made dietary changes, including going on “salad binges,” cutting red meat from his meals and following intermittent fasting. The outlet also reported that he rarely eats after 2 p.m. these days to complement his workout regimen.