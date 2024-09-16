Everything to Know About 'The Sopranos' Documentary Series 'Wise Guy'

The Sopranos starred the late James Gandolfini, who played the role of Tony Soprano. In the documentary, several cast members remembered the actor's Italian-American mobster role and praised his legacy.

"It was very difficult to find a guy for Tony, but then we found Jim. He left in the middle of the first audition," said Chase. "Walked out, doing his Van Morrison thing. 'This is s---, I’m doing this right.' And he left. But we thought he was great, so our casting directors got him to come to my house and he read the scene. It was like, you know…bang."

Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti's role, added, "He was very different than Tony Soprano; he was very laid-back. He wore Birkenstocks and liked Green Day and AC/DC. What’s funny is that a lot of fans look at Tony Soprano as kind of a role model — which is very scary in a lot of ways. He probably felt that: people thinking he’s Tony Soprano and he’s not."

"It was always great from the beginning to the very end. It always felt like playing with him," Edie Falco shared. "He was incredibly invested in making that character believable. Unless you’re really diligent, you can end up taking your work home. As an actor, that’s not always a great idea. So, yeah, I think it may have taken a toll on him."

Meanwhile, Drea de Matteo spoke highly of Gandolfini's generosity throughout the filming.

"We didn’t know to negotiate. I think he felt terrible about that," she said. "So he called us all into his trailer one by one and gave everybody a check for $30,000."

Gandolfini died of a heart attack in 2013, six years after his notable appearance on The Sopranos.