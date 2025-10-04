Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail Following DUI Conviction

Article continues below advertisement

Kathryn Dennis, an alum of the popular reality series Southern Charm, has found herself entangled in yet another public controversy. The 34-year-old television personality was convicted of driving under the influence and sentenced to an eye-opening 30 days in the Berkeley County jail this past Friday. According to records from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Dennis was apprehended on the evening of May 20, 2024, after being involved in a three-vehicle crash in Goose Creek, South Carolina. Police responded to reports from bystanders who observed the reality star exhibiting signs of impairment at the crash site. Witnesses allegedly noted the smell of alcohol surrounding Dennis, prompting law enforcement to take action.

Source: @kathryndennis/Instagram The star was convicted for driving under the influence.

Local news outlet WCBD TV-2 reported that officers on the scene described her eyes as “glossy,” raising further suspicion about her condition. Video footage obtained by TMZ captured Dennis in heated discussions with police as they conducted field sobriety tests. The reality star, showing signs of distress, questioned her arrest by asking, “Wait why? Am I in trouble?” Dramatically, she remarked, “Ya’ll are ruining my life — and my kids’ [lives],” as officers placed her in the back of a patrol car. The impact of the situation extended beyond her personal struggles; Dennis has two children — daughter Kensington, 11, and son Saint Julien, 9 — with her ex-partner Thomas Ravenel. The implications of her actions on her children’s lives were not lost on Dennis, who expressed her deep concerns throughout the encounter.

Source: @kathryndennis/Instagram The Bravo starlet shares two kids with her ex.

In a tense exchange captured on video, she declared, “This is some bulls--- though," insisting that the arrest felt unjust and questioning the officers about the potential impact on her children. “What if they have kids? Because it could really affect their children’s lives,” she lamented in a moment of clarity amidst the chaos. Despite her turbulent demeanor, Dennis also showed vulnerability as she cried and requested her dog, who had been with her during the incident. It’s a stark reminder of the personal battles this reality star has faced. The entire saga reflects a troubling pattern for Dennis, one that she has openly discussed in past interviews. Having been candid about her struggles with alcohol and substance abuse, she previously attended rehab in Malibu, California, in efforts to regain control over her life. Her journey has been marred by incidents that raised questions about her ability to manage her responsibilities as a parent and public figure.

Source: @kathryndennis/Instagram Kathryn Dennis will be spend 30 days in jail.