Following a three-year family court battle in South Carolina, Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel was named the primary custodian of his kids with Kathryn Dennis. The former couple share twochildren together, daughter Kensington and son Saint.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Following a three-year family court battle in South Carolina, Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel was named the primary custodian of his kids with Kathryn Dennis. The former couple share twochildren together, daughter Kensington and son Saint.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!