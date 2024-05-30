OK Magazine
'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Reminds Fans to 'Be Kind' Following Shocking DUI Arrest

By:

May 30 2024, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Kathryn Dennis is taking the time to reflect one week after she was arrested for driving under the influence.

The Southern Charm star re-shared an uplifting message to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 29, about not taking life for granted, as bodycam footage continues to spread through social media of her drunken encounter with cops following the reality diva's involvement in a three-car collision on Monday, May 20.

Kathryn Dennis was arrested for a DUI on Monday, May 20.

"You can literally be here today and gone tomorrow," the quote stated. "Be grateful, be humble, be appreciative, be kind, be loving."

The positive post comes ahead of her scheduled court appearance on Tuesday, June 4, when she'll have to stand before a judge after being arrested in Goose Creek, S.C., for a DUI and driving with an open container.

The 'Southern Charm' star has a history of substance abuse struggles.

Dennis was taken into custody after her vehicle was involved in the three-car collision.

A responding officer at the scene claimed the 32-year-old had "glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her," as OK! previously reported.

Kathryn Dennis shares two kids, Kensie and Saint, with her ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel.

In video footage of her arrest, Dennis could be seen scolding police while they conducted several field sobriety tests before placing the former Bravolebrity in handcuffs and bringing her into the station.

After the officer instructed Dennis to put her hands behind her back, the reality television personality asked: "Wait why? Am I in trouble?"

Once seated in the back of the police car, the southern belle started arguing with the cop up front.

"Ya'll are ruining my life — and my kids’ [lives]," Dennis — who shares two children, Kensie and Saint, with her ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel — declared. "Thanks for nothing. Because you didn't even do a field sobriety test to know if you're legit or not."

Kathryn Dennis lost custody of her kids in October 2023 after failing several drug tests.

After law enforcement reminded Dennis they did, in fact, perform multiple field sobriety tests, she replied: "No, you sure didn't. You didn't do a blood alcohol test. Maybe I don't have the best balance in the whole wide world, but you sure didn't confirm what you were doing ... My ex is a felon. I know how this works."

Dennis has had a history of substance abuse issues, as well as trouble with the law.

In early 2023, Dennis lost custody of her two kids after failing several drug tests. At the time, the Bravo alum was granted supervised visitation rights, however, it was reported in October 2023 that she hadn't seen her children for roughly two months and hadn't paid for the court-ordered supervisor.

This also isn't her first car crash within the past year either, as Dennis was reportedly involved in an alleged hit-and-run accident after a vehicle registered in her name slammed into a resource officer directing traffic outside of an elementary school in October 2023.

