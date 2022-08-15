'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Reveals Trolls Get To Her When 'She's Not Feeling The Greatest': 'Don't Go There'

"Honestly I was 21 right out of college. I had no concept of what a reality show really was or what was going on around me. Yes, there were cameras, but we were drinking and having fun," the 31-year-old said on David Yontef's "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, which premiered on Monday, August 15, about starring on Southern Charm.

"I just wanted to drink and laugh with my friends," she shared. "I had no idea what was going to come of this show. There's no entertainment industry really in Charleston and that was really the first of its kind here. And then I got pregnant right at the very end of filming season 1, so whenever the show started being promoted and people started commenting online, I was pregnant and totally emotional while watching myself doing these wild things. It was a lot. I think it all kind of spiraled after that. Southern Charm was then a show I was a part of, and I didn't really know anything other than that."