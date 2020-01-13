trending in COUPLES

Southern Charm stars Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel are rumored to be spending time together again romantically after settling their nasty custody battle. The pair sparked speculation that they had reconciled when they attended a James Bond-themed party over the weekend. However, Thomas downplayed the outing on Twitter on Monday, January 13.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation