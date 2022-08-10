'Southern Charm' Stars Shep Rose & Craig Conover Believe Kathryn Dennis Is Her 'Own Worst Enemy'

It's not always easy being on a reality show, and now Shep Rose and Craig Conover, who both star on Southern Charm, on weighing in on some of their castmates — specifically, Kathryn Dennis.

"I think she can be her own worst enemy, unfortunately," Rose said of the mom-of-two on David Yontef's podcast "Behind the Velvet Rope." "She can let her emotions get the best of her, but I feel for her. The whole custody thing is a real mess, and I know that it breaks her heart that she can't see her kids when she wants to."