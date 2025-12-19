Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy 'Feels Like Herself' Again After Losing Weight Post-Baby: 'I'm Much More Confident'

Article continues below advertisement

After Madison LeCroy gave birth to daughter Teddi in June, it took some time for her to feel like herself, which is why she decided to go on a weight-loss journey. "After having my second child, I had a real moment of honesty with myself — bouncing back wasn’t going to be quick or easy this time. That’s when I turned to Weight Watchers. They’ve been around forever for a reason, and they are so much more than just weight loss. I love that I can tailor the program to fit my busy life with two children, set realistic goals, and still enjoy myself. It’s helped me shed some of the baby weight, but more importantly, it’s helped me feel like me again and make changes I can actually stick with," the Southern Charm star, 35, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Weight Watchers.

Source: @madisonlecroy/Instagram The starlet gave birth to daughter Teddi this past summer.

"As a second-time mom, Weight Watchers felt like the natural next step for me and it’s been a total game changer, both mentally and physically. After having Teddi, I wanted to get back on track in a way that actually worked with my lifestyle, not against it. I love how personalized the program is, from the realistic goals to the coaching and supportive community that really keeps you motivated. It’s helped me make myself a priority again, feel like me after baby, and step back into my confidence," she continues. Since being on WW, the reality starlet, who is also a mom to son Hudson, has "definitely lost some weight."

Source: @madisonlecroy/Instagram Madison LeCroy said she is feeling more 'confident' now.

"I’m feeling so much more confident in my own skin, but for me the success goes way beyond the number on the scale. I have more energy, which you can never have enough of as a mom, I’m sleeping better, and my metabolism feels completely re-energized. Weight Watchers helped me get back on track in a way that feels sustainable, empowering, and realistic for real life," she says, adding that the program has "totally changed the game for me!" "I’m making smarter choices, fueling my energy, and even meal prepping, all while cooking family-friendly meals that everyone actually loves. I’m moving my body, staying accountable with coaching and the community, and feeling confident, energized, and like myself again. It’s not just about the scale, it’s about real-life results that stick!" she declares. "I just feel like myself again! I have more energy, my clothes are fitting better, and it’s actually fun to shop again. It’s such a gift to rediscover that part of yourself post-baby while still fully enjoying the role of mom."

Source: @madisonlecroy/Instagram The reality star said her husband and kids are keeping her motivated.

Though it was hard to get started, the blonde babe, who is married to Brett Randle, wants to feel "strong and healthy." "My ultimate goal is to avoid quick fixes and focus on real, lasting lifestyle changes. I love that the program can be adapted to what I need and whatever goals I’m working toward, so it actually works in the long run," she states, noting her kids, husband and trainer are helping her every step of the way. "And the incredibly supportive Coaches and community with Weight Watchers. They keep me accountable and motivated."

Source: Brett Randle Madison LeCroy has some weight after using Weight Watchers.

"I’m taking it one day at a time and really trying not to put too much pressure on myself. Some days are easier than others, but focusing on small, realistic steps helps stay grounded and actually enjoy the journey," she shares. For now, the Bravo fan-favorite is soaking in every minute with her kiddos. "Teddi is adorable, and Hudson is totally smitten! Life with two kids is an adjustment, but it’s so fun," she dishes. "I was a young mom with Hudson and you just don’t bounce back as quickly with your second. I’m really learning about patience and grace and being kind to my body and myself."

Source: Weight Watchers Weight Watchers has a lot of new features coming out.

She concludes, "It’s never too late to start making small yet impactful changes. Weight Watchers is the perfect partner for a total health and wellness transformation. Be kind to yourself and don’t rush it. If you’re thinking about Weight Watchers, just go for it. It makes healthy living simple, but still totally tailored to your life and goals. It’s easy to stick with, actually works, and the results are real."