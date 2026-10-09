Special Forces' Alexia Umansky Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted: 'My Family to This Day Doesn’t Know'

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Alexia Umansky opened up about a painful experience on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, revealing that she had kept the sexual assault private from her family for seven years. "My family, to this day, does not know," the 30-year-old daughter of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky said during the Thursday, October 8, episode of the Fox competition series, according to People.

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Alexia Umansky Opens Up About Her Traumatic Experience

Source: @ ALEXIAUMANSKY /INSTAGRAM Alexia Umansky revealed that she kept the sexual assault private from her family for seven years.

During questioning by the show's directing staff, Alexia recalled going on a trip with friends seven years ago. She explained that she had been put to bed after drinking and realized something had happened when she woke up. "I didn’t even have the power or consciousness to say no. I felt completely objectified," she said. "And I had a lot of pain and anger," she added.

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Source: MEGA Alexia Umansky recalled waking up after a night out with friends and realizing something had happened.

Alexia even said she decided to move forward on the first anniversary of the incident, although the experience continued to affect her. She also explained why she had not spoken about it with her loved ones. "When you bring other people into it, it just becomes more of a conversation. And maybe a conversation was what I needed, but I just wasn’t ready. I was not ready for that," she said.

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Alexia Umansky Shares Her Story With Mauricio Umansky

Source: @ ALEXIAUMANSKY /INSTAGRAM Alexia Umansky told her father Mauricio Umansky why she had not felt ready to discuss the experience with her family.

After speaking with the directing staff, Alexia returned to the bunk and told her fellow contestants, including her father, about the experience. She explained that she wanted to keep the painful memory from affecting her family. "I have something I went through that was definitely the hardest thing I ever went through. It’s hard to talk about because you don’t know," she said before addressing Mauricio. "I was taken advantage of by a friend. You guys not knowing — it’s not anything I ever wanted you to know. I kinda wanted to protect you guys from [it]," she added. Mauricio, 56, questioned why she felt she needed to shield her family from what happened. Alexia explained that she had not been ready to discuss it until now.

Alexia Umansky Receives Support From Her Costars

Source: @ ALEXIAUMANSKY /INSTAGRAM Alexia Umansky shared an emotional moment with her father and fellow contestants after her confession on ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.’