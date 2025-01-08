Mark Hamill Forced to Evacuate Malibu Home as Most 'Horrific Fire' Wreaks Havoc on California: 'Stay Safe'

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill revealed he had to flee his home in California as fires continue to break out across Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, January 8, Hamill, 73, took to his Instagram to share an update on how he's doing as 30,000 people had to leave the Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Santa Monica.

"Personal Fire Update: 7 p.m.- Evacuated Malibu so last-minute there [were] small fires on both sides of the road as we approached the PCH [Pacific Coast Highway]," he wrote.

"8:15 p.m. - Marilou, Trixie and I arrive at Chelsea's in Hollywood. Most horrific fire since '93. STAY SAFE!" he added, referring to his wife, dog Trixie and daughter.