Mark Hamill Forced to Evacuate Malibu Home as Most 'Horrific Fire' Wreaks Havoc on California: 'Stay Safe'
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill revealed he had to flee his home in California as fires continue to break out across Los Angeles.
On Wednesday, January 8, Hamill, 73, took to his Instagram to share an update on how he's doing as 30,000 people had to leave the Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Santa Monica.
"Personal Fire Update: 7 p.m.- Evacuated Malibu so last-minute there [were] small fires on both sides of the road as we approached the PCH [Pacific Coast Highway]," he wrote.
"8:15 p.m. - Marilou, Trixie and I arrive at Chelsea's in Hollywood. Most horrific fire since '93. STAY SAFE!" he added, referring to his wife, dog Trixie and daughter.
"* there 'were' small fires* ^ (gimme a break- we were fleeing for our lives)Stay Safe Everyone 🙏🙏🙏," he wrote in the caption.
Of course, people sent well-wishes to him and his family as they figure out next steps.
One person wrote, "Please stay safe! ❤️May the Force be with you. 🙏 ❤️," while another said, "’Im glad you and your loved ones are safe!I hope your house will survive the blaze too.😌🫶🏽#mtfbwy✨."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Glad you are safe! Thinking of you guys! Xoxo," a third person wrote, while a fourth said, "Praying for everyone to stay safe. Love to you and your friends and family."
Other Hollywood stars have spoken out about the terrible incident, including Steve Guttenberg.
While appearing on CNN on January 7, he said the blaze in the Pacific Palisades, where he lives, was the "most unbelievable fire I've ever seen."
There were “mothers who were having panic attacks [and] little kids crying,” he shared. “The cars were bumper-to-bumper traffic for over two miles and it was dangerous, the police were coming.”
He added: “I spent all day moving these cars up on the hill, trying to [move them] so the fire trucks could get through.”
The Palisades Fire also engulfed Palisades Charter High School.
The fast-moving wildfire, fueled by dangerously high-speed Santa Ana winds, has destroyed homes and created traffic jams as L.A. is pretty much covered in smoke.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, who declared a state of emergency Tuesday, told witnesses to get ready to evacuate.
"By no stretch of the imagination are we out of the woods," he said.