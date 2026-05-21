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Spencer Pratt Calls Jesus Christ His 'Political Role Model' as He Skewers Politicians in L.A. Mayoral Race

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Source: CNN/YouTube

Spencer Pratt called Jesus Christ his 'political role model' as the race for Los Angeles mayor heats up.

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May 21 2026, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

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Spencer Pratt had an interesting response when asked about his "political role model" amid his bid for mayor of Los Angeles.

"Jesus Christ," Pratt, 42, told CNN anchor Elex Michaelson in an interview on Wednesday, May 20. “He was a politician. He had to go in and speak..."

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Spencer Pratt Said He's 'Most Similar' to Barack Obama

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Photo of Spencer Pratt emphasized that he didn't want to be a politician, but a 'fighter for the people.'
Source: CNN/YouTube

Spencer Pratt emphasized he didn't want to be a politician, but a 'fighter for the people.'

When asked if there were other "modern politicians" he was drawn to or studying, the former reality TV star replied, "No. I am not a politician. I don’t wanna be a politician. I want to be a fighter for the people."

Pratt acknowledged mentioning Barack Obama's leadership in the past, adding, “I'm most similar to Obama."

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Source: CNN/YouTube

Spencer Pratt spoke with CNN amid his bid for mayor of Los Angeles.

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Spencer Pratt Revealed Why He's a Republican

Photo of Spencer Pratt said his political leaning came down to gun rights.
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt said his political leaning came down to gun rights.

Pratt is running in a heavily Democratic city, where Republicans make up less than 15 percent of registered voters.

"When I was a hated reality TV star, I got so many death threats. I had so much security. Police, what did they tell me to do? ‘Get a gun,’" Pratt recalled. "I know people don’t like guns, but L.A. is dangerous if you're hated."

The Hills alum said it came down to “CCWs” – the right to carry concealed weapons – adding he felt the Republican Party's values "aligned" with his own.

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Spencer Pratt Said His Life Was 'Threatened'

Photo of Spencer Pratt said his life was 'threatened' during his reality TV run.
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt said his life was 'threatened' during his reality TV run.

"I know people don't like guns, but when people are threatening your life, and your own security is telling you need to have home protection .... That was it for me," he continued.

Though Pratt acknowledged guns were a sensitive subject for some, he added, "I'm also going to be the mayor that puts LAPD in front of every school, to make schools safe from guns."

His mayoral run was also prompted by his home being destroyed in the January 2025 Palisades fires, as many were upset with how the catastrophe was handled by the government.

Spencer Pratt Announced He Was Running for L.A. Mayor in January

Photo of Spencer Pratt’s home was destroyed in the January 2025 Palisades fires, an experience he said fueled his mayoral campaign.
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt’s home was destroyed in the January 2025 Palisades fires, an experience he said fueled his mayoral campaign.

Pratt announced he was running for mayor of Los Angeles in January.

"This just isn't a campaign. This is a mission, and we're gonna expose the system," he said in a speech at the time. "We're going into every dark corner of L.A. politics and disinfecting the city with our life and when we are done, L.A. is going to be camera ready again."

The former MTV personality has been polling strongly in second and third, while incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Nithya Raman are neck-and-neck for the top spot.

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