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Spencer Pratt Shuts Down Rumors of His L.A. Mayor Run Becoming a Reality Show

Photo of Spencer Pratt.
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt denied reports about a campaign reality show.

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May 20 2026, Published 8:31 a.m. ET

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Spencer Pratt is turning the race for Los Angeles mayor into a reality show, or is he?

Deadline confirmed the former Hills star signed on for an unscripted series documenting his campaign, with production already underway as he competes against incumbent Karen Bass and other candidates in one of the country’s most high-profile local races.

But his team fired back to deny the report, telling The Wrap, “there is no series in production and cameras have not been following the campaign.”

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Cameras Following the Campaign?

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Image of Cameras were following Spencer Pratt’s mayoral run.
Source: MEGA

Cameras were following Spencer Pratt’s mayoral run.

According to Deadline, the project produced by Boardwalk Pictures was set to track Pratt’s run through the June 2 primary and potentially into a November runoff. Filming could extend beyond the campaign if Pratt were to win, raising the possibility of cameras following him into office.

Boardwalk Pictures has experience blending real-life figures with entertainment storytelling, having worked on projects including Welcome to Wrexham and AKA Charlie Sheen.

“It’s both familiar and uncharted territory, isn’t it?” a production source told Deadline. “That’s part of Spencer and [wife] Heidi [Montag]’s appeal, right?”

Campaign sources, however, pushed back the reports.

“He does not have any signed contract,” Pratt’s spokesperson told The Wrap. “No contract exists related to this because it isn’t true.”

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A Campaign Built for Attention

Image of His campaign focused on the Los Angeles wildfires.
Source: MEGA

His campaign focused on the Los Angeles wildfires.

The 42-year-old candidate has centered his campaign on frustration over the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

In his campaign launch, Pratt stood in front of a trailer and declared, “This is where I live. This is where I live. That’s where Karen Bass, Mayor Bass, burnt down my house.”

Reports later surfaced that he had been staying at the Hotel Bel-Air, while his wife Heidi Montag and their children were living in Santa Barbara. Pratt dismissed the discrepancy, describing each location as temporary.

He has gained traction in the race and is reportedly polling second behind Bass, with a recent debate performance drawing attention.

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Reality TV Meets City Hall

Image of Heidi Montag was reportedly expected to appear in the series.
Source: MEGA

Heidi Montag was reportedly expected to appear in the series.

The show was reportedly expected to feature not just Pratt, but also Montag and their family, blending campaign strategy with personal life, mirroring the format of modern reality programming.

The overlap between entertainment and politics isn’t new, but Pratt’s campaign leans into it more explicitly than most. Pratt himself has acknowledged the strategic nature of his public persona.

“People know when I was a reality villain, I was doing it to get paid. It was strategic,” he said in a recent interview with CBS News. “I’m being very strategic to win and save L.A.”

A Familiar Playbook

Image of He leaned into his reality TV image during the campaign.
Source: MEGA

He leaned into his reality TV image during the campaign.

Observers have noted parallels between Pratt’s approach and other figures who have successfully leveraged media attention in political campaigns.

His blend of controversy, self-awareness and constant visibility has kept him in headlines, even as questions about his candidacy persist. Whether the strategy translates into votes remains to be seen.

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