Spencer Pratt Snaps at Reporter Over Living Situation as L.A. Mayor Race Intensifies

The former Hills villain, now running for mayor of Los Angeles , erupted on social media after a journalist mocked his comments about leaving the city if he loses the race , triggering a heated exchange that quickly went viral.

Pratt said in a recent interview on “The Adam Carolla Show” that he would be “done with trying to live in L.A.” if incumbent Mayor Karen Bass or another Democrat wins the election.

A reporter responded on social media by pointing out that Pratt is currently living in Santa Barbara, roughly 90 miles outside Los Angeles.

“My house burned down. I lost everything. I can’t rebuild. As a 42-year-old man with two kids, I’ve had to move into my parents’ house, and I’m getting attacked for that? This is journalism?” Pratt wrote on X.

“This is why no decent people ever get into politics. This is why you only have goblins running everything,” Pratt continued. “God help you if you try to make things right for your community…if you lose your entire town, ‘journalists’ mock you for not making your kids sleep in the toxic dirt on your burned out lot. Who raised you, dude?”