Spencer Pratt Fires Back at Jimmy Kimmel's Brutal U-Haul Jab With Video of His Destroyed L.A. Home After Election Loss: Watch

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Spencer Pratt fired back at Jimmy Kimmel after the talk show host joked about helping the reality star move out of Los Angeles following his loss in the mayoral primary. During the Tuesday, June 9, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian offered to rent Pratt a U-Haul to help him keep a promise to flee the city if he lost the election. "You know, he clearly promised that if Karen Bass or Nithya Raman were elected mayor, he’s going to move out of L.A.," Kimmel said. "He said he was done with L.A. And Spencer, if you’re watching, we are so, so sorry to see you go. But we do know we’re going to miss the h--- out of you."

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Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt said Jimmy Kimmel 'missed part of his story' after the late night host hired him a U-haul.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @SpencerPratt/Instagram Spencer Pratt fired back at Jimmy Kimmel on social media.

The cameras cut to a large U-Haul with the words "just defeated" written on a poster taped to the side of the vehicle, accompanied by a cut-out of Pratt's face. “I know things might be tight right now, especially with the out-of-state donation money running out. Moving is expensive, so to help you out, we rented you a U-Haul,” Kimmel added. “Our staff spent the whole day decorating for you, and everybody will notice you and wave goodbye as you leave." Pratt fired back at Kimmel on his Instagram page, noting the late-night host "missed part of the story."

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'I Have Nothing Left to Pack'

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt was one of many Los Angeles residents who lost their homes in the 2025 wildfires.

The failed mayoral candidate was one of many Los Angeles residents who lost their homes to the wildfires that ravaged the city in January 2025. He shared a video panning around his destroyed property. "I guess you missed the part of the story, I don’t need a U-Haul," he wrote. "I have nothing left to pack."

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Source: mega Spencer Pratt received support from president Donald Trump for his mayoral race.

Earlier in his monologue, Kimmel recapped the Los Angeles mayoral election as it stood on Tuesday evening. "Spencer Pratt was in second place early on, but now with 97 percent of the votes counted, has dropped to third behind L.A. City Council member Nithya Raman and incumbent mayor Karen Bass," Kimmel assessed. "They will go to a November runoff against each other — Spencer Pratt will not. And the MAGA crowd is now using this to try to claim the election was rigged." Pratt was publicly supported by President Donald Trump, who spoke to reporters about the impending election in May. "I’d like to see him do well. He’s a character," Trump said. "I heard he's a big MAGA person."

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt rose to stardom on 'The Hills' with wife Heidi Montag.