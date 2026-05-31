Is Spencer Pratt Running as a Democrat or Republican? Everything to Know About His Los Angeles Mayoral Run

Is Spencer Pratt running red or blue?

The reality TV star-turned-politician first spoke about his political affiliation after officially launching his Los Angeles mayoral campaign in January. At the time, he confirmed he is a registered Republican and does not plan to change his party affiliation.

"I've been in the public eye most of my life and there isn't any dirt you can find on me that hasn't already been aired," he wrote on X on January 8. "Seems like the only thing people don't know is my voter registration, so here go: I registered Republican in 2020 and never changed it. And I wasn't going to change it now just to check a different box."

However, The Hills alum clarified he is running for Los Angeles mayor as an independent.

"This is a non-partisan race - there will be no D or R next to my name. As Mayor, I will not serve either party. I will work with anyone who wants to help the City. No labels necessary," he told his supporters.

When Pratt made his mayoral bid announcement, Donald Trump's special presidential envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell, immediately endorsed him on X.

"I endorse @spencerpratt for Mayor of Los Angeles and will help raise money for him," Grenell pledged. "Transparency is what we need. Spencer has the passion and the drive to make positive change for Los Angeles."