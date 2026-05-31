Is Spencer Pratt Running as a Democrat or Republican? Everything to Know About His Los Angeles Mayoral Run
May 31 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Spencer Pratt Revealed His Party Affiliation After Announcing His Mayoral Bid
Is Spencer Pratt running red or blue?
The reality TV star-turned-politician first spoke about his political affiliation after officially launching his Los Angeles mayoral campaign in January. At the time, he confirmed he is a registered Republican and does not plan to change his party affiliation.
"I've been in the public eye most of my life and there isn't any dirt you can find on me that hasn't already been aired," he wrote on X on January 8. "Seems like the only thing people don't know is my voter registration, so here go: I registered Republican in 2020 and never changed it. And I wasn't going to change it now just to check a different box."
However, The Hills alum clarified he is running for Los Angeles mayor as an independent.
"This is a non-partisan race - there will be no D or R next to my name. As Mayor, I will not serve either party. I will work with anyone who wants to help the City. No labels necessary," he told his supporters.
When Pratt made his mayoral bid announcement, Donald Trump's special presidential envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell, immediately endorsed him on X.
"I endorse @spencerpratt for Mayor of Los Angeles and will help raise money for him," Grenell pledged. "Transparency is what we need. Spencer has the passion and the drive to make positive change for Los Angeles."
Donald Trump Endorsed 'Big MAGA Person' Spencer Pratt
Pratt joined the other two mayoral candidates — Bass and Councilmember Nithya Raman — during an NBCLA's double-debate night.
When Raman called him a "MAGA candidate," the former reality TV star clarified the mayoral race is nonpartisan.
"I do not represent a party. I don't have a campaign manager, I don't have campaign consults. There's no political party backing me," he clarified.
But a few weeks later, Trump described Pratt as a "big MAGA person" when the POTUS officially endorsed him in an interview published on May 20.
"I'd like to see him do well. He's a character. I don't know him, I assume he probably supports me," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Commencement. "I heard he does. I heard he's a big MAGA person. He's doing well."
Pratt has not publicly aligned himself with Trump or the MAGA movement.
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Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Called Spencer Pratt a 'MAGA Mayor'
In a Q&A with Deadline, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass was asked about her take after Trump "effectively endorsed" Pratt.
"No surprises here, both Trump and Pratt want ICE to invade our city and kidnap our neighbors. L.A. doesn't want a MAGA mayor, so I think Angelenos will reject him," she noted.
Meanwhile, Pratt said during an appearance on Billy Bush's podcast his priorities are local issues, insisting, "That has nothing to do with national politics or who is in the White House. I keep telling people it's a nonpartisan race."
Spencer Pratt Revealed Why He Opted to Align More With Republicans
The registered Republican said the intense backlash and death threats he received at the height of his reality TV career pushed him to become a Republican.
"When I was a hated reality star, I got so many death threats –– I had so much security and police, and what did they tell me to do?" Pratt told CNN's Elex Michaelson on May 21. "'Get a gun.' This is real. I know people don't like guns, but L.A. was dangerous if you're hated. So, I got a gun, my wife [Heidi Montag] got a gun."
As Republicans were the "only people" who supported concealed carry weapon permits, his concerns about protecting his family ultimately shaped his political alignment.
"That was what I aligned with: my safety, my personal safety and my family's safety," he explained. "I know people don't like guns, but when people are threatening your life and your own security is telling you you need to have home protection –– trained, too … go through the proper steps."
Instead of choosing an affiliation, Pratt said he set Jesus Christ as his "political role model."