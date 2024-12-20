or
OK Magazine
Feud Explodes: Spencer Pratt Picks Apart His 'Hills' Costar Lo Bosworth and Her Brand in Savage TikTok

spencer pratt lo bosworth reunion drama
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt took aim at his former 'The Hills' costar Lo Bosworth in a savage TikTok video.

By:

Dec. 20 2024, Updated 11:23 a.m. ET

Spencer Pratt unexpectedly ignited some drama with his former The Hills costar Lo Bosworth.

In a recent TikTok video, Pratt slammed Bosworth’s women’s personal care brand, Love Wellness, when he shared a screenshot from her educational video about the causes of vaginal infections.

Source: @spencerpratt/TikTok
“Oh, my gosh, I’m so excited that Lo found something to focus all her time and energy [on]. Good luck with this amazing business you have,” he sarcastically began.

“But, TikTok, please don’t ever put this on my 'For [You] Page' again. I’m just trying to enjoy scrolling on my hike here, and I did not need to know about Lo’s infections that she has dealt with,” Pratt continued.

spencer pratt disses lo bosworth again
Source: @spencerpratt/TikTok

Spencer Pratt roasted Lo Bosworth on TikTok.

Naturally, the clip garnered a slew of reactions from fans.

“What did Lo do to you? Spencer, it’s been 100 years — move on. Love ya, but for real. Also, it’s a common issue for women, so she’s actually helping women. A lot,” one follower wrote.

Another added, “You’re keeping the vintage beef alive 🤣🤣.”

“It’s 8 IN THE MORNING 😂😂😂,” a third joked.

Bosworth didn’t let the moment slide, firing back in the comments herself.

“Hi Spencer, we’re in Walmart, Target and Ulta if u ever need us 😘 @lovewellness,” she wrote while giving a shout-out to her brand.

spencer pratt feud lo bosworth tiktok
Source: @spencerpratt/TikTok

Spencer Pratt didn't like his costar's TikTok reel appearing on his 'For You' page.

The official Love Wellness TikTok account also chimed in, promoting their bloating relief pills while subtly throwing shade at Pratt.

“Bye Bye Bloat collab? Hit us up, babe 🥰,” the comment read.

The two previously starred together on MTV’s iconic reality series The Hills, which aired from 2006 to 2010 and followed the personal and professional lives of several young adults living in Los Angeles.

spencer pratt rips lo bosworth love wellness
Source: MEGA

Lo Bosworth commented on the TikTok herself.

In 2018, when news of a potential The Hills reunion started making waves, Pratt stumbled upon a tweet featuring a scathing quote from Bosworth.

“F--- no! I don’t want any association with any of those people [former castmates]. The disassociation from all those people is what I’m hungry for,” the lifestyle guru, who gained fame as Lauren Conrad's sidekick on the series, shared on her “Lady Lovin'” podcast at the time.

Pratt, who is married to former cast member Heidi Montag, retweeted the quote, writing, “Lol nobody was calling you for #thehills anything."

He later followed up with another dig, stating, “Like for real, peeps would be like who dat?”

spencer pratt tiktok response lo bosworth
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt criticized Lo Bosworth's wellness brand via TikTok.

Months later, the two both attended the Shorty Awards in NYC, but Pratt made it clear he wasn’t concerned about crossing paths with his former costar.

When asked by Life & Style if he was nervous to see her, he quipped, “I wouldn’t even know what she looked like, to be honest. She’d have to introduce herself to me.”

