NEWS Feud Explodes: Spencer Pratt Picks Apart His 'Hills' Costar Lo Bosworth and Her Brand in Savage TikTok Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt took aim at his former 'The Hills' costar Lo Bosworth in a savage TikTok video.

Spencer Pratt unexpectedly ignited some drama with his former The Hills costar Lo Bosworth. In a recent TikTok video, Pratt slammed Bosworth’s women’s personal care brand, Love Wellness, when he shared a screenshot from her educational video about the causes of vaginal infections.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

“Oh, my gosh, I’m so excited that Lo found something to focus all her time and energy [on]. Good luck with this amazing business you have,” he sarcastically began. “But, TikTok, please don’t ever put this on my 'For [You] Page' again. I’m just trying to enjoy scrolling on my hike here, and I did not need to know about Lo’s infections that she has dealt with,” Pratt continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @spencerpratt/TikTok Spencer Pratt roasted Lo Bosworth on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, the clip garnered a slew of reactions from fans. “What did Lo do to you? Spencer, it’s been 100 years — move on. Love ya, but for real. Also, it’s a common issue for women, so she’s actually helping women. A lot,” one follower wrote. Another added, “You’re keeping the vintage beef alive 🤣🤣.” “It’s 8 IN THE MORNING 😂😂😂,” a third joked.

Article continues below advertisement

Bosworth didn’t let the moment slide, firing back in the comments herself. “Hi Spencer, we’re in Walmart, Target and Ulta if u ever need us 😘 @lovewellness,” she wrote while giving a shout-out to her brand.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @spencerpratt/TikTok Spencer Pratt didn't like his costar's TikTok reel appearing on his 'For You' page.

Article continues below advertisement

The official Love Wellness TikTok account also chimed in, promoting their bloating relief pills while subtly throwing shade at Pratt. “Bye Bye Bloat collab? Hit us up, babe 🥰,” the comment read.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The two previously starred together on MTV’s iconic reality series The Hills, which aired from 2006 to 2010 and followed the personal and professional lives of several young adults living in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lo Bosworth commented on the TikTok herself.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2018, when news of a potential The Hills reunion started making waves, Pratt stumbled upon a tweet featuring a scathing quote from Bosworth. “F--- no! I don’t want any association with any of those people [former castmates]. The disassociation from all those people is what I’m hungry for,” the lifestyle guru, who gained fame as Lauren Conrad's sidekick on the series, shared on her “Lady Lovin'” podcast at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Pratt, who is married to former cast member Heidi Montag, retweeted the quote, writing, “Lol nobody was calling you for #thehills anything." He later followed up with another dig, stating, “Like for real, peeps would be like who dat?”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt criticized Lo Bosworth's wellness brand via TikTok.