It's Getting Hot in Here! Stacy Keibler's Most Daring Photos

Stacy Keibler flaunted her fit physique during an "unforgettable girls getaway" to Cabo San Lucas, setting pulses racing in a black-and-white bikini. She amped up her bikini look with a black cover-up and sunglasses.

"What started as 'the guys went on a golf trip, so we're going too' turned into the soul-filling trip we all deeply needed," she wrote in the caption. "We soaked up the sun, danced, relaxed, laughed until our abs hurtβ€”and then danced some more. All while celebrating our incredible friend @odetteannable turning 40! πŸŽ‰."

Keibler added, "For some, it was their first girls trip…For me, just my third in over 10 years of motherhood - and I am reminded how soul filling this is. This trip was proof: Moms need this. Friends need this. We need this. 🩷."