It's Getting Hot in Here! Stacy Keibler's Most Daring Photos

Stacy Keibler flaunted her fit physique during an "unforgettable girls getaway" to Cabo San Lucas, setting pulses racing in a black-and-white bikini. She amped up her bikini look with a black cover-up and sunglasses.

"What started as 'the guys went on a golf trip, so we're going too' turned into the soul-filling trip we all deeply needed," she wrote in the caption. "We soaked up the sun, danced, relaxed, laughed until our abs hurt—and then danced some more. All while celebrating our incredible friend @odetteannable turning 40! 🎉."

Keibler added, "For some, it was their first girls trip…For me, just my third in over 10 years of motherhood - and I am reminded how soul filling this is. This trip was proof: Moms need this. Friends need this. We need this. 🩷."