It's Getting Hot in Here! Stacy Keibler's Most Daring Photos
Hot Mama
Stacy Keibler flaunted her fit physique during an "unforgettable girls getaway" to Cabo San Lucas, setting pulses racing in a black-and-white bikini. She amped up her bikini look with a black cover-up and sunglasses.
"What started as 'the guys went on a golf trip, so we're going too' turned into the soul-filling trip we all deeply needed," she wrote in the caption. "We soaked up the sun, danced, relaxed, laughed until our abs hurt—and then danced some more. All while celebrating our incredible friend @odetteannable turning 40! 🎉."
Keibler added, "For some, it was their first girls trip…For me, just my third in over 10 years of motherhood - and I am reminded how soul filling this is. This trip was proof: Moms need this. Friends need this. We need this. ."
Ocean Beauty
To celebrate Earth Day 2025, Keibler jetted to Costa Rica for a relaxing beach trip in April.
"Have you ever hugged a tree? Like really hugged one?" she asked her followers. "Years ago, if you told me I'd be the kind of person who hugs trees and means it — I would've laughed. But somewhere along the way, something shifted. On a trip to Peru, I connected with Pachamama — Mother Earth — in a way I never had before. I've always loved nature, but this was different. It was a felt connection. Deep, grounding, alive."
According to the retired professional wrestler, marking Earth Day in Costa Rica served as a "vivid reminder of nature's awe-inspiring beauty."
She concluded the post with a request for fans to hug a tree, promising "it won't judge you."
In one of the photos from the outing, Keibler bared her chiseled abs and curvy silhouette in a dark-colored bikini while standing barefoot on the sandy shore. She also wore a straw hat with a slightly downturned brim to provide some sun protection.
Stacy Keibler Brought the Heat to Bali
In the cover of a November 2024 photoset, the WWE legend effortlessly sizzled in a classic dark-colored top with thin straps and matching low-rise bikini bottoms, perfectly complementing the lush green scenery in Indonesia.
Keibler captioned the carousel of photos, "Snapshots from Bali 🌿🌱🌺."
She's Also a Bikini Legend
During another Cabo San Lucas trip in October 2024, Keibler made a splash with her beach-ready body when she soaked up the sun in a two-piece bikini with thin ties. She accessorized with a wide-brimmed straw hat and reflective sunglasses that seamlessly complemented her style.
"Another trip around the sun, and my heart overflows with gratitude. 🌙✨," she wrote in the caption of the upload. "There's a quiet beauty in the passing time—a sense of gaining deeper wisdom, greater strength, and a clarity about what truly matters that brings everything into focus. I'm thankful for this life, my family, my friends and the simple things like feeling the earth beneath me and the sand between my toes. 🌊💛 Right here, right now, there is no place I'd rather be."
Fun Time With Her Kids
The 45-year-old mom-of-three showcased her sleek, summer-ready physique in an August 2023 post, posing aboard a boat in a black string bikini.
Enjoying Their Family Boat Week
In a July 2023 post, Keibler put her enviable figure front and center during their family boat week. In the snapshots, she flawlessly flaunted her physique in a navy blue one-piece swimsuit with lace-up detailing, accessorizing with sunglasses and a straw hat.
Ready for the Weekend
The former Supermarket Superstar host beamed in a July 2023 poolside snap, highlighting her athletic frame in a teeny pink bikini.
"TGIF!! 🎉💞," she wrote in the caption.
Sun-Kissed Beauty
While lying on the grass, Keibler displayed her jaw-dropping curves and toned midriff in a yellow skin-baring bikini top and denim shorts. She styled her blonde hair in loose waves, letting the strands fan out as she posed for the camera.
"Hello, Summer!! ☀️👙," she captioned the June 2023 post.
On Adventure
"First time cruising around #stringlake with my family today. So much fun! #sup #getoutandexplore," she shared in the caption of an August 2018 update, which included a photo of herself standing on a blue and white paddleboard while sporting a daring bikini.