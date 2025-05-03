Earth Day Beauties! 8 Celebrities Who Have Shared Sultry Tree Photos
Avani Gregg
Social media star Avani Gregg flaunted her toned physique in a skimpy two-piece bikini during a Bahamas getaway in November 2023. She emphasized her jaw-dropping curves and backside as she stood beside a palm tree.
"bahama mama lowkey," she wrote in the caption.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa put on a risqué display when she celebrated Easter at her home in Albania.
She shared moments from her time off on Instagram, which featured a photo of herself in a red bikini top, bright red shorts and a yellow, net-like cover-up. She offered a beaming smile for the snap while holding onto a tree.
Eniko Hart
In an August 2023 post, Eniko Hart slipped into an eye-popping triangle top bikini that matched her beach pants and sunglasses. She displayed her enviable figure while holding onto a tree branch on a sandy beach.
She wrote, "Tahiti u were wonderful to US, our 7th year anniversary + my birthday were celebrated in the right way.. the Harts left their love + laughter! 🫶🏽 until next time. 🤭."
Jessie James Decker
During her Dominican Republic getaway in 2021, Jessie James Decker showed off her jaw-dropping figure as she modeled a two-piece bikini while leaning against a palm tree.
In the caption of the post, the "Lose Control" songstress confessed she was still daydreaming about the trip.
"I've already been checking my calendar so we could go back soon. Vibrant culture, endless white sand beaches, delicious food and so much more," Decker shared. "Dominican republic is the place to be! Best part? It's open and incredibly safe! #ad We felt so safe in DR and already can't wait to go back! When you're ready to travel DR will be waiting to welcome you. Head to @godomrep to learn more and start planning your trip. #openDR #godomrep."
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner left everyone in awe when she showcased her incredible model silhouette in a teeny bikini while doing a backbend pose against a palm tree. The May 2023 snap also gave a stunning view of a tropical beach with turquoise water, complementing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's beauty.
Natalie Noel
In April, Natalie Noel put her sizzling figure on display while wearing a barely-there string bikini during a sun-soaked getaway to Manuel Antonio in Costa Rica. The Instagram snaps from the vacation captured the TikToker parading her flawless skin as she embraced a palm tree.
"🌴🥥," Noel simply captioned the upload.
Nicole Scherzinger
Former Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger sent fans into a frenzy with her killer beach body in a February photoset.
During the sun-soaked getaway, the 46-year-old dancer showed her youthful glow in a black bikini top and sarong, highlighting her ripped midsection.
"Norma on vacay—no drama, just sunsets and rainbows…but the last pic is giving warrior Norma in her element. 💪🏽🌅🌈," Scherzinger shared.
Victoria Justice
In an April 2021 Instagram post, Victoria Justice stunned her followers with her natural beauty as she posed outdoors next to a blossoming tree.
"Happy #earthday !!" she greeted her fans. "I love this planet and all the unique creatures that inhabit it. So lucky I get to call this beautiful place my home!🙏🏼😍🌍."
Justice added, "Here's to many more adventures to come! ( alsooo many of these pics were taken in South Africa which is now one of my favorite places in the world!! Please visit if you ever get the chance. Beautiful place, beautiful people ❤️)."