Stanley Tucci Reveals How He Really Feels About Being a S-- Symbol for Gay Men

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Stanley Tucci is still adjusting to his status as a s-- symbol. The Devil Wears Prada 2 star, 65, stopped by The View on Friday, May 8, to promote the new film, which also stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Tucci's sister-in-law, Emily Blunt.

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Stanley Tucci Named S-- Symbol for Gay Men and Straight Women

Source: The View/YouTube Stanley Tucci was 'thrilled' about being called a 's-- symbol.'

"You've kind of become like a bona fide s-- symbol," cohost Ana Navarro told him "Well, yeah, I don't know, how wouldn't be thrilled?" Tucci said as he processed the statement. Navarro, 54, continued, "It's the weirdest thing, I was at the Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere, and you're a s-- symbol to gay men, to straight women, I mean you run the gamut."

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Source: The View/YouTube Stanley Tucci hasn't adjusted to being called a s-- symbol.

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Stanley Tucci Was Inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Source: The View/YouTube Stanley Tucci joked that his wife should be informed of his 's-- symbol' status.

Tucci joked that Navarro should tell his wife, Felicity Blunt. Streep, 76, who stars as Miranda Priestly in the Devil Wears Prada franchise, also complimented Tucci's allure at his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony last month.

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Meryl Streep Praised Stanley Tucci's Sexuality

Source: MEGA Meryl Streep said it was 'impossible' not to love Stanley Tucci.

"Stanley has an elegance to his heterosexuality. His undeniable heterosexuality, which is formidable," she said, per a news outlet. "Not that heterosexuality is better than any other kind of sexuality. It's just that elegance — real, unforced, natural, unstyled elegance is sometimes harder for straight men." The Oscar award-winning actress said it was "impossible not to love Stanley Tucci," calling him "urbane, sly, funny, b----, generous, curious and so elegant." "Your elegance and delight in just being alive is also evident when you're shaking a cocktail or rustling up dinner, but especially when you're complaining," she joked.

'Devil Wears Prada 2' Dominated the Box Office

Source: MEGA The 'Devil Wears Prada 2' grossed more than $324 million worldwide in its opening weekend.