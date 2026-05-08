or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Stanley Tucci
OK LogoNEWS

Stanley Tucci Reveals How He Really Feels About Being a S-- Symbol for Gay Men

Photo of Stanley Tucci
Source: The View/YouTube

Stanley Tucci shared his candid reaction to being called a 's-- symbol.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 8 2026, Updated 6:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Stanley Tucci is still adjusting to his status as a s-- symbol.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 star, 65, stopped by The View on Friday, May 8, to promote the new film, which also stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Tucci's sister-in-law, Emily Blunt.

Article continues below advertisement

Stanley Tucci Named S-- Symbol for Gay Men and Straight Women

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Stanley Tucci was 'thrilled' about being called a 's-- symbol.'
Source: The View/YouTube

Stanley Tucci was 'thrilled' about being called a 's-- symbol.'

"You've kind of become like a bona fide s-- symbol," cohost Ana Navarro told him

"Well, yeah, I don't know, how wouldn't be thrilled?" Tucci said as he processed the statement.

Navarro, 54, continued, "It's the weirdest thing, I was at the Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere, and you're a s-- symbol to gay men, to straight women, I mean you run the gamut."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: The View/YouTube

Stanley Tucci hasn't adjusted to being called a s-- symbol.

Article continues below advertisement

Stanley Tucci Was Inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Photo of Stanley Tucci joked that his wife should be informed of his 's-- symbol' status.
Source: The View/YouTube

Stanley Tucci joked that his wife should be informed of his 's-- symbol' status.

Tucci joked that Navarro should tell his wife, Felicity Blunt.

Streep, 76, who stars as Miranda Priestly in the Devil Wears Prada franchise, also complimented Tucci's allure at his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony last month.

MORE ON:
Stanley Tucci

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Meryl Streep Praised Stanley Tucci's Sexuality

Photo of Meryl Streep said it was 'impossible' not to love Stanley Tucci.
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep said it was 'impossible' not to love Stanley Tucci.

"Stanley has an elegance to his heterosexuality. His undeniable heterosexuality, which is formidable," she said, per a news outlet. "Not that heterosexuality is better than any other kind of sexuality. It's just that elegance — real, unforced, natural, unstyled elegance is sometimes harder for straight men."

The Oscar award-winning actress said it was "impossible not to love Stanley Tucci," calling him "urbane, sly, funny, b----, generous, curious and so elegant."

"Your elegance and delight in just being alive is also evident when you're shaking a cocktail or rustling up dinner, but especially when you're complaining," she joked.

'Devil Wears Prada 2' Dominated the Box Office

Photo of The 'Devil Wears Prada 2' grossed more than $324 million worldwide in its opening weekend.
Source: MEGA

The 'Devil Wears Prada 2' grossed more than $324 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

Their working relationship started in 2006, when Tucci starred as Nigel Kipling, the right-hand man to Streep's character in the Devil Wears Prada. The pair later played husband and wife in the 2009 Julia Child biopic Julie & Julia.

"I've known you longer as a friend than as a scene partner, and we've been through some rough times together and some great times, and I love you deeply, and I've adored working with Stanley," she concluded. "I've done it often. And I am ready to go again, as the actress said to the bishop. Whenever you raise your elegant little finger. Love you, Stanley."

The Devil Wears Prada 2, which hit theaters on May 1, dominated the box office in its opening week, grossing roughly $324 million worldwide.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.