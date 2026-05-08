Stanley Tucci Reveals How He Really Feels About Being a S-- Symbol for Gay Men
May 8 2026, Updated 6:55 p.m. ET
Stanley Tucci is still adjusting to his status as a s-- symbol.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 star, 65, stopped by The View on Friday, May 8, to promote the new film, which also stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Tucci's sister-in-law, Emily Blunt.
Stanley Tucci Named S-- Symbol for Gay Men and Straight Women
"You've kind of become like a bona fide s-- symbol," cohost Ana Navarro told him
"Well, yeah, I don't know, how wouldn't be thrilled?" Tucci said as he processed the statement.
Navarro, 54, continued, "It's the weirdest thing, I was at the Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere, and you're a s-- symbol to gay men, to straight women, I mean you run the gamut."
Stanley Tucci Was Inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Tucci joked that Navarro should tell his wife, Felicity Blunt.
Streep, 76, who stars as Miranda Priestly in the Devil Wears Prada franchise, also complimented Tucci's allure at his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony last month.
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Meryl Streep Praised Stanley Tucci's Sexuality
"Stanley has an elegance to his heterosexuality. His undeniable heterosexuality, which is formidable," she said, per a news outlet. "Not that heterosexuality is better than any other kind of sexuality. It's just that elegance — real, unforced, natural, unstyled elegance is sometimes harder for straight men."
The Oscar award-winning actress said it was "impossible not to love Stanley Tucci," calling him "urbane, sly, funny, b----, generous, curious and so elegant."
"Your elegance and delight in just being alive is also evident when you're shaking a cocktail or rustling up dinner, but especially when you're complaining," she joked.
'Devil Wears Prada 2' Dominated the Box Office
Their working relationship started in 2006, when Tucci starred as Nigel Kipling, the right-hand man to Streep's character in the Devil Wears Prada. The pair later played husband and wife in the 2009 Julia Child biopic Julie & Julia.
"I've known you longer as a friend than as a scene partner, and we've been through some rough times together and some great times, and I love you deeply, and I've adored working with Stanley," she concluded. "I've done it often. And I am ready to go again, as the actress said to the bishop. Whenever you raise your elegant little finger. Love you, Stanley."
The Devil Wears Prada 2, which hit theaters on May 1, dominated the box office in its opening week, grossing roughly $324 million worldwide.