Stanley Tucci Shares Insight on His 21-Year Age Gap Marriage to Felicity Blunt
May 11 2026, Published 6:05 a.m. ET
Stanley Tucci, the acclaimed actor, recently discussed his marriage to Felicity Blunt, highlighting their notable 21-year age difference. During an appearance on Jenna Bush Hager’s “Open Book” podcast, Tucci, 65, expressed his initial doubts about remarrying after the loss of his first wife, Kathryn Spath, in 2009.
“I wasn’t sure that I would ever remarry,” he shared.
Tucci never expected to have more children after his first marriage, but meeting Felicity, 45, changed his perspective.
He noted, "When I met her, it just sort of made sense, even though there is this age gap of 21 years."
Their relationship blossomed partly due to their shared connections; Felicity is the sister of Tucci's close friend, actress Emily Blunt.
Despite their differences, Stanley explained that he and Felicity found common ground.
“We had a lot in common, even though we had nothing in common,” he said.
This unique dynamic has contributed to a strong partnership, with Stanley praising Felicity’s ability to provide security and fun in his life.
“She’s fun. Like, she’s fun to hang out with,” he remarked.
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Their path to love wasn’t straightforward. Stanley admitted he once contemplated ending their relationship out of fear of feeling “old for the rest of my life” due to their age difference.
Fortunately, this breakup did not last, and they married in 2012. Together, they welcomed two children: son Matteo in 2015 and daughter Emilia in 2018. Stanley also has three children from his previous marriage: twins Isabel and Nicolo, 26, and daughter Camilla, 24.
Friends characterize Felicity as a major "positive" influence in Stanley's life.
“She’s incredibly positive, which I am not always,” he acknowledged, highlighting how their personalities complement each other.
The couple frequently attends events together, displaying their affection and connection in the public eye.