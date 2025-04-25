or
15 Stars' Go-To Comfort Foods: Sweets, Fast Food Items and More

When life gets tough, even the stars turn to their favorite comfort foods for a little slice of happiness.

April 25 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Mariska Hargitay

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay said the "deliciousness" and "childhood memories" of chocolate make her mouth water.

Martha Stewart

Good-living guru Martha Stewart confessed her guilty pleasure is "a slice of American cheese from my housekeeper's drawer ... in the plastic, it's so horrible. But it's such a good snack."

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has two favorites he turns to in times of stress — pizza and Frosted Flakes!

Selena Gomez

A bag of Cheetos hits the spot for Only Murders in the Building cutie Selena Gomez.

She wrote in an August 2014 Instagram post, "NY bound. peaceful trip. ☺️ I smuggled my hot Cheetos. They were the kind with lime though."

Chrissy Teigen

"Everyone knows I love Velveeta!" said Chrissy Teigen — a model, wife and mom-of-four.

Rob Lowe

The former Brat Packer and star of the hit TV show 9-1-1: Lone Star feels much better after sipping on a delicious milkshake.

"I love my sweets — I love them! The fact that Atkins makes the best chocolate shake — high-protein chocolate shake, low sugar — it's a game-changer for me, because late at night when I want something sweet, I have that. It's awesome," said Rob Lowe. "The chocolate chip peanut butter cup is sick; it's so good. I would eat that stuff all day if I could."

Johnny Depp

Fast food lover Johnny Depp was born in Kentucky, so it's only fitting that Kentucky Fried Chicken is at the top of his comfort food cravings.

Sandra Bullock

Speed beauty Sandra Bullock joined Depp in her love of KFC!

Taylor Swift

Cookies! Sometimes it's the only thing that will do as Taylor Swift's comfort food!

Anna Kendrick

When Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick needs a little comfort, she makes a fast trip to Taco Bell.

Julia Roberts

The "Pretty Woman" loves a good plate of pasta!

Jane Seymour

The beloved Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star confessed that when she's in the mood for some comfort food, she turns to everyone's favorite.

"Chocolate, of course!" said Jane Seymour.

Sarah Jessica Parker

When S-- and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker gets a snack attack, she bakes up peanut butter cookies with chocolate kisses in the middle.

Jennifer Lawrence

It's Cool Ranch Doritos for Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence.

George Clooney

Former ER doc George Clooney loves to slice into a juicy, delicious steak right off the grill!

