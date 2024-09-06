'We Are a Team': John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Are 'Stronger' Together as They Help Son Miles Amid His Diabetes Diagnosis

Legend shared that he and Teigen have distinctly different ways of handling challenges.

"Chrissy was upset a little bit when she first heard it," he said, referring to his wife's reaction after learning the shocking news.

He also commended how Teigen has eventually "been so good at learning what she needs to do" when it comes to taking care of their son.

"My personality is one where I'm very optimistic and I'm very practical. As soon as I learned that he had this I knew it was going to be life-changing for him and for us, but I'm also like, 'We can do this.' We've got great advice and lots of people offering support to help us learn," Legend explained.