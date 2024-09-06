'We Are a Team': John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Are 'Stronger' Together as They Help Son Miles Amid His Diabetes Diagnosis
John Legend, 45, opened up about his son Miles' diabetes diagnosis and how it significantly strengthened his relationship with his wife, Chrissy Teigen.
"This speaks to us feeling like a team and knowing we can do this together. It just makes us stronger," the "All of Me" singer said in a new interview with People.
Legend shared that he and Teigen have distinctly different ways of handling challenges.
"Chrissy was upset a little bit when she first heard it," he said, referring to his wife's reaction after learning the shocking news.
He also commended how Teigen has eventually "been so good at learning what she needs to do" when it comes to taking care of their son.
"My personality is one where I'm very optimistic and I'm very practical. As soon as I learned that he had this I knew it was going to be life-changing for him and for us, but I'm also like, 'We can do this.' We've got great advice and lots of people offering support to help us learn," Legend explained.
According to the American singer-songwriter, Miles started getting sick during summer camp when "literally 80 percent of the kids got the same stomach bug within a day or two of each other."
"I remember he was at the emergency room because of it and they checked his blood sugar. The thinking was, this may be a reaction to the infection or he may be diabetic. They did some more tests and decided it was the latter, that he was Type 1 diabetic," he continued.
On August 4, the mother-of-four, 38, opened up about Miles' condition through an Instagram photo of them cheering on Simone Biles during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Fans immediately spotted the child's glucose monitor on his arm.
"You noticed his Type-1 Diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible. I was and am so blown away by the kindness of this community already," she said.
As the pair navigate their new normal, Legend previously gushed over his wife and how they're "lucky to have each other" as partners in life.
"We've been through so much joy and some pain together. We've laughed together, we've cried together. I wouldn't want to go through any of this with anybody more than I'd want to go through it with you," Legend shared.