Hollywood Meets Broadway: 15 Celebrities Who Have Starred in Successful Musicals
Adam Driver
Adam Driver made his Broadway debut in Mrs. Warren's Profession in 2010 before starring in Man and Boy in 2011.
Billy Porter
Following his successful Broadway stints in Miss Saigon and Grease, Billy Porter returned to the stage as Lola in Kinky Boots.
Daniel Radcliffe
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe debuted on Broadway in the 2008 play Equus at the age of 17. He then joined the cast of the 2011 Broadway revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying before working in The Cripple of Inishmaan, Merrily We Roll Along and The Lifespan of a Fact.
Denzel Washington
While working on his Hollywood career, Denzel Washington began working on Broadway plays like A Raisin In The Sun, Julius Ceasar, The Iceman Cometh and Fences.
Emma Stone
La La Land actress Emma Stone showed off her talent on Broadway, debuting in the Cabaret revival in 2014.
Hugh Jackman
Multi-talented Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman has also been known on Broadway, having starred in The Music Man, the River, A Steady Rain and The Boy From Oz, among others.
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal has several Broadway titles under his belt, including Sunday in the Park with George, Constellations and Sea Wall / A Life.
According to BroadwayWorld, Gyllenhaal is set to star in the Broadway revival of Othello alongside Washington.
James Corden
From One Man, Two Guvnors to The History Boys and more, James Corden has proven he can take center stage, too!
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee made her Broadway debut in Waitress as Jenna in 2018 and reprised the role in 2019 and 2020.
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer transformed into a real-life Disney princess for her 2014 Broadway performance in the Cinderella musical, becoming the first Black actress to play the title role.
Kristin Chenoweth
In 1997, Kristin Chenoweth debuted in the Broadway play Steel Pier, which earned her a Theatre World Award. In the years thereafter, she went on to star in On the Twentieth Century, Wicked, The Apple Tree, Funny Girl and Promises, Promises, to name a few.
She will play Jacqueline Siegel's role in the original Broadway production of The Queen of Versailles in 2025.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has been named one of the most successful Broadway actors of his generation, rose to prominence through his Broadway work in In the Heights. He then starred in Hamilton and West Side Story.
Taye Diggs
Taye Diggs made history as the first African-American to play the role of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He previously had roles in the productions Rent, Rent Reunion Concert, Chicago and Carousel.
Tom Hanks
In 2013, Lucky Guy opened the Broadway door for Tom Hanks years after the Forrest Gump star declined to be part of its film version.
Toni Braxton
Toni Braxton performed in Alda and After Midnight in the years after her debut in the 1998 production of Beauty and Beast.