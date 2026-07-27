Stassi Schroeder Confesses She and Katie Maloney Were 'Forced' to Address Their Friendship Fallout After She 'Ghosted' Her

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Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney's friendship reunion didn't come easy. The former best friends are coming together for Hulu's House of Stassi, but Schroeder, 38, admitted the series "forced" them to address their unresolved issues.

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Source: Girls Gotta Eat/YouTube Stassi Schroeder spoke about her complicated friendship with Katie Maloney on the 'Girls Gotta Eat' podcast.

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Inside Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney's Falling Out

Source: Girls Gotta Eat podcast/YouTube Stassi Schroeder confessed that she 'ghosted' Katie Maloney after their fallout.

“We did have a bit of a falling out a couple of years ago, and that was a moment where I actually chose to ghost because I didn’t want to blow up a friendship," the Vanderpump Rules alum confessed during an appearance on the "Girls Gotta Eat" podcast on Sunday, July 26. Schroeder admitted that she initially wanted to "separate" herself from the situation, but eventually realized, "Wait, we’ve barely spoken, but we haven’t acknowledged there was a fallout. It was weird."

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Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney Are 'Closer' After Falling Out

Source: Hulu/YouTube Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder are best known for the Bravo show 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Schroder said Maloney's return to film House of Stassi was "incredibly comforting" and created an opportunity for them to finally have the difficult conversations they needed to have. "In terms of filming with someone who I’m used to, no one gets it like her and me," she explained. "It was fun being forced to express, because reality TV forces you to express how you’re feeling. You can’t sweep things under the rug. So we were forced to really like talk about everything, and that brought us closer."

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Stassi Schroeder Revealed Estrangement From Katie Maloney Earlier This Year

Source: Hulu/YouTube Stassi Schroeder admitted that she and Katie Maloney hadn't been friends for years.

Maloney, 40, and Schroeder were original cast members of Vanderpump Rules, which premiered on Bravo in 2013. Their longtime friendship was a central part of the show, making their fallout a surprise to fans who watched their bond unfold over the years. Schroeder revealed in April that no one knew her and Maloney had been estranged for years. "Now we're rebuilding our friendship after growing in two completely different directions," she told Marie Claire at the time.

'Two Different Life Paths'

Source: Hulu/YouTube Katie Maloney praised the show's realness and how it accurately documented her and Stassi Schroder's 'road back to friendship.'