Stassi Schroeder Confesses She and Katie Maloney Were 'Forced' to Address Their Friendship Fallout After She 'Ghosted' Her
July 27 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney's friendship reunion didn't come easy.
The former best friends are coming together for Hulu's House of Stassi, but Schroeder, 38, admitted the series "forced" them to address their unresolved issues.
Inside Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney's Falling Out
“We did have a bit of a falling out a couple of years ago, and that was a moment where I actually chose to ghost because I didn’t want to blow up a friendship," the Vanderpump Rules alum confessed during an appearance on the "Girls Gotta Eat" podcast on Sunday, July 26.
Schroeder admitted that she initially wanted to "separate" herself from the situation, but eventually realized, "Wait, we’ve barely spoken, but we haven’t acknowledged there was a fallout. It was weird."
Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney Are 'Closer' After Falling Out
Schroder said Maloney's return to film House of Stassi was "incredibly comforting" and created an opportunity for them to finally have the difficult conversations they needed to have.
"In terms of filming with someone who I’m used to, no one gets it like her and me," she explained. "It was fun being forced to express, because reality TV forces you to express how you’re feeling. You can’t sweep things under the rug. So we were forced to really like talk about everything, and that brought us closer."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Stassi Schroeder Revealed Estrangement From Katie Maloney Earlier This Year
Maloney, 40, and Schroeder were original cast members of Vanderpump Rules, which premiered on Bravo in 2013. Their longtime friendship was a central part of the show, making their fallout a surprise to fans who watched their bond unfold over the years.
Schroeder revealed in April that no one knew her and Maloney had been estranged for years.
"Now we're rebuilding our friendship after growing in two completely different directions," she told Marie Claire at the time.
'Two Different Life Paths'
As for Maloney, she explained that House of Stassi would be "documenting their road back to friendship in their new phase of life."
"Which is very different,” Maloney – who was married to VPR costar Tom Schwartz from 2019 to 2022 – said in a May interview with a news outlet. “We’re on very different life paths right now. She’s married [with] two kids. I’m divorced and newly dating someone else.”
Maloney called the show's realness "really wonderful," adding that it really showed "what the journey" looked like between her and Schroeder after their estrangement.