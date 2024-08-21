'We Fell Off': Lala Kent Confirms Friendship With Katie Maloney Has 'Run Its Course'
Lala Kent has never been one to hold her tongue or her opinions.
On a recent installment of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed her former friendship with costar Katie Maloney is over.
Kent explained while she’s still “very fond” of Maloney, their friendship has run “its course.”
“Katie and I were very close,” she added. “I don’t think now we have anything in common and that’s OK.”
Noting that she doesn’t even know what she and Katie would talk about, Kent said they're in “such different places and I think that friendship was meant to be the way it was for the time being.”
The reality star also clarified that despite the end of the friendship, she's at peace with her relationship with Maloney being where it is.
“I have nothing but fond memories of that friendship,” Kent expounded. “I have nothing but fond memories of the friendship I had with Ariana [Madix] and [Kristen] Doute. But people change and move on.”
Adding there’s simply “not a lot to talk about anymore,” she re-acknowledged they’re just in “different stages of life.”
“So no matter why we fell off, I don’t really give a s—,” Kent concluded. “What I do know is the time that we had together, I really enjoyed. And I wish them all the best.”
Maloney previously addressed her issues with Kent on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast back in July.
Calling Kent saving discussing the way she felt about Maloney for the reunion not “super authentic,” Maloney revealed how she felt her trust was violated — and she could not come back from that.
“Trust is the most important thing to me,” she explained. “And when you try to manipulate me with that and use it against me and say we talked about these things. Those weren’t the kind of conversations that were meant for the camera. Not everything is. … I’m allowed to have some kind of privacy and talk about emotions with people. I do with my mom, I do with other friends.”
Cameras are not currently rolling for Vanderpump Rules, so fans will not get to see the continued fallout of their friendship play out on camera; however, fans of Kent’s will get to see her on the upcoming season of The Valley.
In addition to Kent, Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay will also be on the second season of The Valley as well.