'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Are Competing for Their Own Spinoff Shows After Bravo’s Shake-Up: They’re 'All Addicted to Fame and Attention'
The original cast members of Vanderpump Rules aren't ready for their 15 minutes to be up!
After Bravo announced the group won't be on the upcoming season since the show is being rebooted, an insider claimed most of the stars are trying to get their own spinoff show on the network.
The insider told a news outlet getting a new show isn't just about the money, as "they're all addicted to the fame and attention."
"The thought of fading into obscurity is horrifying. Scheana [Shay] and Lala [Kent] have already been dropping hints about getting their own spinoff," the source spilled. "There’s talks about Katie [Maloney] and Ariana [Madix] getting a show about their sandwich shop and Tom [Sandoval] and Tom [Schwartz] are desperate to get their own show too."
The source noted there's "no doubt Bravo will give some other cast members a chance for a spinoff, but odds are they won’t all get a shot, so the claws are out big time."
Meanwhile, it was confirmed Schwartz and Shay will appear on Season 2 of The Valley, another spinoff of VPR that premiered earlier this year.
Lisa Vanderpump will continue to be on the show, as the upcoming episodes will focus on a new group of "close-knit" staffers who work at SUR.
Bravo announced their reboot decision at the end of November, as many fans felt VPR was going downhill after Sandoval cheated on Madix with their former costar Raquel Leviss, a betrayal that caused the friend group to split.
Bravo executive Andy Cohen felt the reboot was the "absolute right thing to do" since none of the cast works at Vanderpump's spot anymore.
"I am so impressed with how production kept the show going over the last, I’m gonna say four years, when slowly but surely none of them were working at SUR," he explained on his SiriusXM show.
"The entire point of the show morphed and changed as it went on, and it wound up that James Kennedy was the only one with any kind of footprint at SUR because he was DJ-ing there occasionally and now he’s gone on and he’s got a residency in Vegas and he’s having great success and they’re all having good success outside of SUR," the dad-of-two continued.
"If you look at the last episode of last season, it really did. Watch the last ten minutes or five minutes, it felt like an absolute series finale. So, congratulations," he declared.
The cast of the reboot has yet to be announced.
Life & Style reported on the original stars wanting their own spinoff shows.