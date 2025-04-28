Stassie Karanikolaou Seductively Flaunts Her Curves in String Bikini Top and Thong Bottoms: Photos
Stassie Karanikolaou ended her weekend with a dip in the pool.
On Sunday, April 27, the influencer posted photos after she worked the camera and showed off her body in a black string bikini.
"Vibez," the star captioned the seductive set of pictures.
In the first image, the brunette beauty, who also donned a pair of Chanel sunglasses, sat down and leaned on her side to show off her long legs, slim stomach and belly button piercing, while in the next shot, she turned around to flaunt her butt in a thong bikini bottom.
Karanikolaou, 27, flashed the peace sign in the third image, and in the fourth and final one, she once again showed off her behind and gave the middle finger.
The social media star's friends raved over the hot shots, with Dixie D'Amelio exclaiming, "WHAT THE HELLY😻😻😻😻," and model Amelia Gray Hamlin penning, "Major."
Khloé Kardashian and Alex Cooper also gave the upload a "like."
"You look absolutely amazing Stas 😍😍," gushed one fan, with another declaring, "The original baddie is back."
The reality star has been accused of undergoing plastic surgery to achieve her fabulous figure, but she insisted that only some of the allegations were true.
"I have not had butt implants. The only implants that I have are in my t------," Karanikolaou revealed on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
"And I'm not saying that I haven't done other things and I haven't, you know, moved some things around or whatever the case may be," Kylie Jenner's best friend explained. "But I just feel like I was at a point in my life when I was younger and I felt like my lips needed to be big, my b---- needed to be big. Everything … my butt needed to be big."
"There's such a stigma in plastic surgery and I feel like whether you say that you've done it or whether you don't say you've done it, people are going to find a way to say something about it and like make it a negative thing," she continued. "No one needs to tell anyone anything if they don't want to."
Plumping up her lips was the first procedure she had — and unfortunately, things didn't go as Karanikolaou had hoped.
"Do your research. I didn't do it good, I looked not cute," she recalled of getting lip filler. "I had to dissolve it all, get it redone."