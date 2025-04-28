or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Stassie Karanikolaou
OK LogoPHOTOS

Stassie Karanikolaou Seductively Flaunts Her Curves in String Bikini Top and Thong Bottoms: Photos

Two photo of Stassie Karanikolaou
Source: @staskaranikolaou/instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou is showing some skin.

By:

April 28 2025, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Stassie Karanikolaou ended her weekend with a dip in the pool.

On Sunday, April 27, the influencer posted photos after she worked the camera and showed off her body in a black string bikini.

Article continues below advertisement
stassie karanikolaou
Source: @staskaranikolaou/instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou showed off her bikini body in new Instagram photos.

Article continues below advertisement

"Vibez," the star captioned the seductive set of pictures.

In the first image, the brunette beauty, who also donned a pair of Chanel sunglasses, sat down and leaned on her side to show off her long legs, slim stomach and belly button piercing, while in the next shot, she turned around to flaunt her butt in a thong bikini bottom.

Karanikolaou, 27, flashed the peace sign in the third image, and in the fourth and final one, she once again showed off her behind and gave the middle finger.

Article continues below advertisement
stassie karanikolaou
Source: @staskaranikolaou/instagram

The model flaunted her behind and showed off her back tattoos.

Article continues below advertisement

The social media star's friends raved over the hot shots, with Dixie D'Amelio exclaiming, "WHAT THE HELLY😻😻😻😻," and model Amelia Gray Hamlin penning, "Major."

Khloé Kardashian and Alex Cooper also gave the upload a "like."

"You look absolutely amazing Stas 😍😍," gushed one fan, with another declaring, "The original baddie is back."

MORE ON:
Stassie Karanikolaou

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
stassie karanikolaou bikini
Source: @staskaranikolaou/instagram

Karanikolaou insisted she's never had butt implants.

Article continues below advertisement

The reality star has been accused of undergoing plastic surgery to achieve her fabulous figure, but she insisted that only some of the allegations were true.

"I have not had butt implants. The only implants that I have are in my t------," Karanikolaou revealed on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

"And I'm not saying that I haven't done other things and I haven't, you know, moved some things around or whatever the case may be," Kylie Jenner's best friend explained. "But I just feel like I was at a point in my life when I was younger and I felt like my lips needed to be big, my b---- needed to be big. Everything … my butt needed to be big."

Article continues below advertisement
stassie karanikolaou bikini
Source: @staskaranikolaou/instagram

The star first became famous due to her friendship with Kylie Jenner.

"There's such a stigma in plastic surgery and I feel like whether you say that you've done it or whether you don't say you've done it, people are going to find a way to say something about it and like make it a negative thing," she continued. "No one needs to tell anyone anything if they don't want to."

Plumping up her lips was the first procedure she had — and unfortunately, things didn't go as Karanikolaou had hoped.

"Do your research. I didn't do it good, I looked not cute," she recalled of getting lip filler. "I had to dissolve it all, get it redone."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.