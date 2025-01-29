Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Her Killer Bikini Body During Beach Day in Turks and Caicos: See the Drool-Worthy Photos
Stassie Karanikolaou looked like a dream during her recent beach day adventure.
The brunette bombshell took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 28, with a series of stunning photos of herself posing on the sand in front of breathtaking bright blue water.
"Miss me," Karanikolaou, 27, captioned her post — which featured the model squatting down in a slightly rocky area while wearing a cleavage-baring black bikini.
The best friend of Kylie Jenner appeared to freshly emerge from the ocean, as her long brown hair was wet and fell around her face in a fully-down style.
In another drool-worthy snap, Karanikolaou showed off her sun-kissed skin and flaunted her hourglass figure while standing with her hands in her hair and staring seductively into the camera. She accessorized her swimsuit ensemble with bracelets and a flattering belly chain that sat around her toned waist.
A third photo of the social media star showcased Karanikolaou bending down again, however, this time she faced the waves in an effort to put her backside on full display.
In the comments section of the post, fans and friends of Karanikolaou couldn't help but gush over the media personality's flawless physique.
"Wowww 😍," OnlyFans model Mikaela Testa wrote, as Russian content creator Renata Szalai penned, "So dreamy."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"You rock that waist chain better than anyone else ❤️❤️," a fan declared, while an admirer added: "Just an absolutely incredible face and body = perfect 😍🔥🤤."
The influencer has shared several jaw-dropping images of herself during her recent vacation to Turks and Caicos.
On Sunday, January 26, Karanikolaou called the island her "happy place" while snapping a few alluring images in a white bikini. In one of the photos, her nipples were even exposed as they poked through her bathing suit top.
The stunning celebrity's tropical trip comes roughly one week after she spent the "weekend in the snow" with friends.
While she didn't tag a location in her post highlighting her short visit to a winter wonderland, Stassie was seemingly in Aspen with Kylie, her sister Kendall Jenner and Hailey and Justin Bieber, as the group of A-listers happened to document their time in the popular destination among the rich via social media.
In her post, Stassie tagged her and Kylie's BFF Carter Gregory and fellow close pal Victoria Villarroel.
Stassie has been quite the traveler lately, as she additionally posted highlights from her vacation in St. Barts, where she celebrated New Year's Eve.
The Sunny Vodka co-founder seemed to enter 2025 single — despite sparking wild rumors last month that she and Landon Barker, 21, could be an item.
Stassie was most recently in a public relationship with Jaden Hossler, 23, however, she confirmed in April 2024 that the duo had parted ways after more than one year of dating.