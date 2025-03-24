Stassie Karanikolaou Puts Enviable Body on Full Display in Cheeky String Bikini: Photos
Pretty in pink — Stassie Karanikolaou once again stunned in a skimpy bikini!
On Sunday, March 23, the famous influencer and best friend of Kylie Jenner took to Instagram with a series of gorgeous photos of herself wearing a tiny two-piece swimsuit.
"Don't stare it's rude," Karanikolaou, 27, captioned her drool-worthy post featuring the brunette bombshell striking various poses in Juliet Johnstone's Painted Lady Bikini in the color chocolate raspberry.
The celebrity-favorite swimsuit, which SZA has also worn multiple colors of, is sold as a set for $158 and features a butterfly design across the chest and on both sides of the bikini bottom.
The first photo included in Karanikolaou's steamy upload showcased the celebrity's belly button ring, as she stood with her hands in her hair and a pool in the background.
In the second snap, Karanikolaou looked over her shoulder and placed her hands beneath her bum. Another photo featured the social media star opening a bottle of wine, with a video showing her doing the same.
Karanikolaou's post was flooded with comments from her 10.3 million Instagram followers.
"Sorry. Ur [sic] perfect," Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline gushed, as celebrity nail artist Analysse Hernandez responded to Karanikolaou's caption, admitting: "I can’t help it."
- Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Her Killer Bikini Body During Beach Day in Turks and Caicos: See the Drool-Worthy Photos
- Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Her Famous Curves In Blue Melissa Odabash Bikini — Get The Look
- Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Spills Out of Her Tiny Red Bikini During Mexico Getaway: See the Sizzling Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"But you wear seductive clothing because you like when ppl stare 😂 nothing wrong with a lil confidence!🔥," a social media user noted, as another admirer expressed, "she looks so fine 🥰 keep it up girl!!"
"You look amazing! ❤️😍," a fourth fan declared.
Karanikolaou's pool day comes roughly one month after her silly girls' night out with Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber.
Back in February, the iconic trio shared a three-way kiss at a celebration for Hadid's new collaboration with Frankie's Bikinis.
A video of the playful moment was shared to Hadid's Instagram Story and saw the model sandwiched between Bieber and Karanikolaou.
The ladies all made kissy faces as Hadid pulled their mouths together while Britney Spears' hit 2000 song "Lucky" played in the background of the short clip.
In January, Karanikolaou went on a dreamy vacation to Turks and Caicos — where she blessed fans with several photos of herself in various swimsuit styles.
"Miss me," she captioned one post from her island trip of herself in a cleavage-baring black bikini.
"My happy place 🦋☀️🌊🐚," Karanikolaou wrote alongside a different upload from her luxurious vacation in tropical paradise.