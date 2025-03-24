or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Stassie Karanikolaou
OK LogoPHOTOS

Stassie Karanikolaou Puts Enviable Body on Full Display in Cheeky String Bikini: Photos

Photo of Stassie Karanikolaou.
Source: @staskaranikolaou/instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou is best friends with Kylie Jenner.

By:

March 24 2025, Published 6:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Pretty in pink — Stassie Karanikolaou once again stunned in a skimpy bikini!

On Sunday, March 23, the famous influencer and best friend of Kylie Jenner took to Instagram with a series of gorgeous photos of herself wearing a tiny two-piece swimsuit.

Article continues below advertisement
stassie bikini pic ig
Source: @staskaranikolaou/instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou's bikini was from the brand Juliet Johnstone.

Article continues below advertisement

"Don't stare it's rude," Karanikolaou, 27, captioned her drool-worthy post featuring the brunette bombshell striking various poses in Juliet Johnstone's Painted Lady Bikini in the color chocolate raspberry.

The celebrity-favorite swimsuit, which SZA has also worn multiple colors of, is sold as a set for $158 and features a butterfly design across the chest and on both sides of the bikini bottom.

Article continues below advertisement
stassie bikini pic ig
Source: @staskaranikolaou/instagram

The brunette beauty showed off her backside in the cheeky swimsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

The first photo included in Karanikolaou's steamy upload showcased the celebrity's belly button ring, as she stood with her hands in her hair and a pool in the background.

In the second snap, Karanikolaou looked over her shoulder and placed her hands beneath her bum. Another photo featured the social media star opening a bottle of wine, with a video showing her doing the same.

Article continues below advertisement

Karanikolaou's post was flooded with comments from her 10.3 million Instagram followers.

"Sorry. Ur [sic] perfect," Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline gushed, as celebrity nail artist Analysse Hernandez responded to Karanikolaou's caption, admitting: "I can’t help it."

MORE ON:
Stassie Karanikolaou

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
stassie bikini pic ig
Source: @staskaranikolaou/instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou took photos while opening a bottle of wine.

Article continues below advertisement

"But you wear seductive clothing because you like when ppl stare 😂 nothing wrong with a lil confidence!🔥," a social media user noted, as another admirer expressed, "she looks so fine 🥰 keep it up girl!!"

"You look amazing! ❤️😍," a fourth fan declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Karanikolaou's pool day comes roughly one month after her silly girls' night out with Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber.

Back in February, the iconic trio shared a three-way kiss at a celebration for Hadid's new collaboration with Frankie's Bikinis.

Article continues below advertisement
stassie bikini pic ig
Source: @staskaranikolaou/instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou''s bikini body made fans drool.

Article continues below advertisement

A video of the playful moment was shared to Hadid's Instagram Story and saw the model sandwiched between Bieber and Karanikolaou.

The ladies all made kissy faces as Hadid pulled their mouths together while Britney Spears' hit 2000 song "Lucky" played in the background of the short clip.

In January, Karanikolaou went on a dreamy vacation to Turks and Caicos — where she blessed fans with several photos of herself in various swimsuit styles.

"Miss me," she captioned one post from her island trip of herself in a cleavage-baring black bikini.

"My happy place 🦋☀️🌊🐚," Karanikolaou wrote alongside a different upload from her luxurious vacation in tropical paradise.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.