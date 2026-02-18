Kylie Jenner's Best Friend Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Her Assets and Abs in Red-Hot Workout Set: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Stassie Karanikolaou is turning up the heat! The longtime bestie of Kylie Jenner dropped a sizzling mirror selfie that had fans doing a double-take. Rocking a bold red workout set, Karanikolaou showed off her sculpted abs and famous curves in a look that screamed confidence.

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Stassie Karanikolaou shared a mirror selfie in her red activewear.

Standing in a doorway for the snap, the 28-year-old stunned in a matching red sports bra and high-waisted leggings. The fitted set hugged her figure perfectly, putting her toned waist and flat stomach front and center. She kept her styling simple and clean. Her brunette hair flowed down in soft waves, and her glam was subtle but polished. A delicate bracelet completed the effortless gym-chic vibe.

In the caption, Karanikolaou tagged Alo and added a string of playful emojis, letting the photo speak for itself. Fans rushed to the comments section with praise. “Perfect,” one fan wrote. “Beautiful 😍,” another added. “Gorgeous,” a third gushed.

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram The influencer showed off her toned abs and curves on social media.

The carousel didn’t stop there, as Karanikolaou also included a few sultry snaps alongside Jenner, with both women rocking white sleeveless tops and posing close for the camera. She even teased something new — sharing a behind-the-scenes shot of herself recording an episode of her “Better Half” podcast, which she co-hosts with Alexis Fisher.

The first episode of the podcast, which debuted on May 16, 2025, featured Karanikolaou getting candid about one of her biggest regrets: undergoing a Brazilian B--- Lift. "I think it's not a secret or something that I can physically hide at this point," she shared on the May 16 episode of her "Better Half" podcast. "Yes, I have a BBL. I moved fat around to my b---."

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram The model opened up about regretting her BBL surgery on her podcast.

These days, she said she’s working to reverse the procedure. Karanikolaou explained she had the surgery at a “super young” age, admitting she got caught up in body “trends” at the time. "It is something that I regret and that I've been actively trying to fix for so long," she said. "I literally have another surgery like in a few weeks to try and reduce the size of it even more." "I felt just the pressure of the world that we live in and the trend of the times," the model added.

She even joked that there should be a law saying "you can't get surgery until you're 25." As previously reported by OK!, Karanikolaou has been open about scaling back her cosmetic enhancements. During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, she admitted she’s made noticeable changes over the years.

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram The star is trying to reverse the procedure.