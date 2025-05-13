or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Stassie Karanikolaou
OK LogoNEWS

Kylie Jenner's Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou Reveals She's Getting Her B--- Done and Her Butt Reduced in Shocking Confession

stassie karanikolaou surgery confession new podcast show
Source: @stassiebaby/TikTok; @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou revealed she’s getting new b----- implants and reducing her butt size.

By:

May 13 2025, Published 10:09 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Looks like Stassie Karanikolaou is switching things up — again!

The 27-year-old influencer and Kylie Jenner’s longtime bestie just dropped a major reveal in a teaser for her upcoming podcast “Better Half,” which she co-hosts with Alexis Fleischer. In the TikTok clip, the social media star casually announced she’s going under the knife for a new round of plastic surgery.

Article continues below advertisement
stassie karanikolaou implant history
Source: @stassiebaby/TikTok

Stassie Karanikolaou is getting new implants and downsizing her butt.

Article continues below advertisement

“Getting my t------ done tomorrow!” she declared with a grin. “Getting my a-- reduced in a month.”

The bombshell confession was just part of the clip, which also showed Karanikolaou joking about stepping into her new podcasting role.

“Hot person finally has a job,” she laughed, poking fun at herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Karanikolaou has always been open about her cosmetic procedures. Back in 2017, she had her first b------ augmentation done by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Ashkan Ghavami. At the time, she said her decision wasn’t just about looks — it was something that was affecting both her work and her body.

Article continues below advertisement
stassie karanikolaou surgery confession
Source: @stassiebaby/TikTok

The star shared the news on TikTok while teasing her podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

“I used to have the cutest, perkiest b----- when I was young,” 19-year-old Karanikolaou told Harper’s Bazaar. “Someone had told me that if you wear an underwire bra it makes your b---- sag. I had cute b---- so I would never wear a bra. Over time, I found out that whoever told me that was completely wrong.”

MORE ON:
Stassie Karanikolaou

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @stassiebaby/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

“I was very open to sharing — plastic surgery is nothing to be ashamed of,” she said. “A lot of people think plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, to change something you're insecure about. All my comments were saying, ‘you're so insecure, you're so insecure,’ which is the complete opposite. If I was insecure, I wouldn't have showed it. I wanted to show people that there's nothing to be ashamed of — that it's so common for girls to have this issue and you can do something to fix it.”

Article continues below advertisement
stassie says plastic surgery is normal
Source: @stassiebaby/TikTok

The social media personality first had surgery back in 2017 for personal reasons.

Article continues below advertisement

Fast forward to 2022 — and after a few rounds of enhancements — Karanikolaou decided it was time to switch things up.

“Over the past couple years, I've made my implants smaller, I've tried to make everything smaller because I just like the more natural look and I feel like you get caught up when you're younger. You grow up, you change, you learn things, you see things differently,” she explained on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Article continues below advertisement
stassie boob job butt reduction podcast revelation
Source: MEGA

In 2022, the new podcast host opted for a smaller, more natural look.

But the decision wasn’t for anyone but herself, adding, “I wanted to feel good about my t-----, so I did them. Other things too. So that's that."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.