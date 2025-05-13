Kylie Jenner's Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou Reveals She's Getting Her B--- Done and Her Butt Reduced in Shocking Confession
Looks like Stassie Karanikolaou is switching things up — again!
The 27-year-old influencer and Kylie Jenner’s longtime bestie just dropped a major reveal in a teaser for her upcoming podcast “Better Half,” which she co-hosts with Alexis Fleischer. In the TikTok clip, the social media star casually announced she’s going under the knife for a new round of plastic surgery.
“Getting my t------ done tomorrow!” she declared with a grin. “Getting my a-- reduced in a month.”
The bombshell confession was just part of the clip, which also showed Karanikolaou joking about stepping into her new podcasting role.
“Hot person finally has a job,” she laughed, poking fun at herself.
Karanikolaou has always been open about her cosmetic procedures. Back in 2017, she had her first b------ augmentation done by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Ashkan Ghavami. At the time, she said her decision wasn’t just about looks — it was something that was affecting both her work and her body.
“I used to have the cutest, perkiest b----- when I was young,” 19-year-old Karanikolaou told Harper’s Bazaar. “Someone had told me that if you wear an underwire bra it makes your b---- sag. I had cute b---- so I would never wear a bra. Over time, I found out that whoever told me that was completely wrong.”
- Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Her Backside in Skimpy Bikini During Beach Day in Turks and Caicos: See the Daring Photos
- Stassie Karanikolaou Seductively Flaunts Her Curves in String Bikini Top and Thong Bottoms: Photos
- Secret Surgery? Kylie Jenner Flaunts 'Tell-Tale Signs' Of Extreme Makeover In New Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I was very open to sharing — plastic surgery is nothing to be ashamed of,” she said. “A lot of people think plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, to change something you're insecure about. All my comments were saying, ‘you're so insecure, you're so insecure,’ which is the complete opposite. If I was insecure, I wouldn't have showed it. I wanted to show people that there's nothing to be ashamed of — that it's so common for girls to have this issue and you can do something to fix it.”
Fast forward to 2022 — and after a few rounds of enhancements — Karanikolaou decided it was time to switch things up.
“Over the past couple years, I've made my implants smaller, I've tried to make everything smaller because I just like the more natural look and I feel like you get caught up when you're younger. You grow up, you change, you learn things, you see things differently,” she explained on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.
But the decision wasn’t for anyone but herself, adding, “I wanted to feel good about my t-----, so I did them. Other things too. So that's that."