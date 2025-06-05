The influencer took to Instagram to share an Instagram Reel of herself climbing away on a StairMaster, rocking a sleek black sports bra and matching shorts — but fans couldn’t help but notice how close she came to spilling out of her top as she powered through the garage workout.

Along with the eye-catching clip, Karanikolaou dropped a cryptic message across the screen that hinted at a deeper reason behind her intense sweat session.

“Can I stop now?” the text read. “Remember when he asked your dad if he could propose?”

As soon as those words flashed, she picked up the pace.