Kylie Jenner's Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou Nearly Slips Out of Her Sports Bra While Working Out: Watch
Kylie Jenner’s ride or die Stassie Karanikolaou is turning heads again!
The influencer took to Instagram to share an Instagram Reel of herself climbing away on a StairMaster, rocking a sleek black sports bra and matching shorts — but fans couldn’t help but notice how close she came to spilling out of her top as she powered through the garage workout.
Along with the eye-catching clip, Karanikolaou dropped a cryptic message across the screen that hinted at a deeper reason behind her intense sweat session.
“Can I stop now?” the text read. “Remember when he asked your dad if he could propose?”
As soon as those words flashed, she picked up the pace.
Followers were quick to flood the comments section, asking for clarification.
“Please someone explain this to me,” one person wrote.
Another chimed in, stating, “Basically motivating her to keep working out, bc she was meant to be proposed to, and it didn’t happen🥹💔.”
Of course, others were more focused on Karanikolaou’s sizzling look.
“So beautiful & perfect 🥰❤️😘,” one fan raved.
“Gorgeous 🥺,” added another.
A third simply declared, “Amazing 🔥.”
The post comes shortly after she opened up about one of her biggest regrets — getting a Brazilian B--- Lift.
"I think it's not a secret or something that I can physically hide at this point," she shared on the May 16 episode of her "Better Half" podcast. "Yes, I have a BBL. I moved fat around to my b---."
These days, the 27-year-old said she’s working to reverse the effects.
Stassie explained she got the surgery at a “super young” age, caught up in the body "trends" of the moment.
"It is something that I regret and that I've been actively trying to fix for so long," she said. "I literally have another surgery like in a few weeks to try and reduce the size of it even more."
"I felt just the pressure of the world that we live in and the trend of the times," the model added.
She even joked there should be a law that "you can't get surgery until you're 25."
As OK! previously reported, she’s made a conscious effort to tone things down.
“Over the past couple years, I've made my implants smaller, I've tried to make everything smaller…” she said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. “You grow up, you change, you learn things, you see things differently.”
“I wanted to feel good about my t-----, so I did them. Other things too. So that's that," she concluded.