Steph and Ayesha Curry's Cutest Family Moments in 12 Clicks

Steph Curry posed with his wife, Ayesha Curry, and their three kids — Riley, Ryan and Canon — for a sweet family picture in October 2021.

In an interview with E! News during the December 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards, the proud father revealed the best part of having his family around.

"The unconditional love and support of wins, losses, great games, bad games," he said. "They're there, and I hope to be there for them through all that life throws at us."