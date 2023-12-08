Steph and Ayesha Curry's Cutest Family Moments in 12 Clicks
It's Always Family Time
Steph Curry posed with his wife, Ayesha Curry, and their three kids — Riley, Ryan and Canon — for a sweet family picture in October 2021.
In an interview with E! News during the December 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards, the proud father revealed the best part of having his family around.
"The unconditional love and support of wins, losses, great games, bad games," he said. "They're there, and I hope to be there for them through all that life throws at us."
Steph and Ayesha Celebrated 10 Years of Relationship
In a tribute post in August 2021, Steph shared a slew of photos, including a selfie of the two enjoying their seaside date.
He also penned a heartfelt caption to mark their 10 years of romance.
"My woman. Never a day goes by I'm not thankful for your presence, your beauty, your spirit! S--- as can be inside and out & continuing to show me how amazing our God is by the creation that you are," he wrote. "Blessed me with the 3 of the dopest humans around."
The Golden State Warriors point guard added, "You are the [key] to everything that I do. This is a major milestone- but more a moment to get excited about the next chapters ahead. Lucky I'm (still) in love with my best friend. To Antares and back…"
Steph Curry Found His Cuddle Buddies
Steph paid a tribute to himself on Father's Day in 2021, and he held a peace sign and smiled brightly at the camera alongside his three kids.
He Paid Tribute to Ayesha Curry
The 35-year-old professional basketball player unveiled a photo of his lovely family during a breakfast to celebrate Mother's Day. His wife and their three children donned their sleepwear while smiling brightly at the camera.
"You have some strong genes Mama. I love you beyond words and thankful for the many prayers and coverings you have sent my way all my 33 years. I love you @sacurry22," the basketball star shared.
They Showed Their Playful Side!
In a follow-up Mother's Day 2021 post, Ayesha unleashed her lively side while Riley and Ryan copied her. Meanwhile, the family's youngest member stared at his sister to witness her funny pose!
Welcome to the World of Goths!
The Curry family transformed into a group of vampires and goths for Halloween 2020. Steph has been known for his notable outfits through the years, dressing up as John Smith in 2021, Buzz Lightyear in 2019 and The Jigsaw in 2017.
Canon Cheered With Dad
"@nba playoff basketball for breakfast lunch and dinner on the west coast???? Yes plz," he captioned a post showing himself and Canon raising their arms.
Best Birthday for Steph Curry
Steph celebrated his 32nd birthday in 2020 while quarantining with his family. He uploaded a selfie and noted in the caption how they felt different vibes on that particular day.
"I'm thankful and blessed to see another year! Know we all are feeling the uncertainty but I pray that there's a calmness and stillness that is found through it all," he went on.
Speaking with People, Ayesha revealed she and her husband became each other's workout accountability partners and noted how fun it felt to watch herself keep up with her athlete beau.
They Marked Their First Paris Trip With Riley
Steph and Ayesha made Riley's birthday extra special by taking her to Paris and visiting the City of Love's greatest landmarks. They also posed for a mirror selfie after a long trip.
Steph Curry Missed the Fam
Amid his Asia tour in 2018, Steph expressed how much he longed for his family by sharing a sweet portrait of his loved ones. He left the U.S. to visit the Philippines, China and Japan.
They Showed One of Their Wackiest Moments
In June, the family of five spent time under the sun to play golf together.
Steph Is a Super Dad
They extended the fun by swimming together during the same vacation.
Steph and Ayesha celebrated 12 years of marriage a month later, and they paid tribute to each other in separate posts.
"12 years of being married to my best friend and love of my life. 15 years of dates and making memories. So much more to go," Ayesha said on Instagram. "I love this man so much!!! Feeling blessed beyond measure."